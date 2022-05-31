New Jersey Law Firm Welcomes New Human Resources Director

Seasoned HR Professional Cynthia Burke Named Scarinci Hollenbeck Director of Human Resources

LYNDHURST, N.J., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarinci Hollenbeck is pleased to announce that Cynthia S. Burke has joined the firm as Director of Human Resources. Ms. Burke will handle all HR-related items from culture, strategy, and employee relations to talent management, benefits, and more.

"This year is shaping up to be an excellent year for the firm," remarked Katerin Traugh, Executive Director. "Welcoming Cindy is one of several exciting changes being made and we are thrilled to begin this new chapter with her on board."

Scarinci Hollenbeck is pleased to announce that Cynthia S. Burke has joined the firm as Director of Human Resources. Ms. Burke will handle all HR-related items from culture, strategy, and employee relations to talent management, benefits, and more.

Ms. Burke brings to the firm nearly 20 years of experience in human resources management. Before joining the firm, Ms. Burke was affiliated with Penfed / McGraw-Hill Federal Credit Union, where she served as a Vice President, Human Resources. Her role on the Senior Leadership team included the strategic direction, development of company policy, implementation of regulatory changes, project management, and assessing the overall effectiveness of the HR function.

"I feel privileged to join such a forward-thinking firm and I am thrilled by the opportunity to help manage the firm for continued growth and conscious leadership," shared Ms. Burke.

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by the owners and leaders of corporations. We offer a full range of services and have developed our business law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our clients as they adapt to the shifting economic landscape.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com.

Contact: Peter Moeller

Telephone: 201-896-4100

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Scarinci Hollenbeck, LLC