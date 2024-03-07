Prominent Financial Services Veteran Joins Growing NYC Law Practice

Scarinci Hollenbeck NYC Office Welcomes Securities, Regulatory and Employment Litigation Attorney Angela A. Turiano

NEW YORK, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services attorney Angela A. Turiano left her former firm of 15 years to join Scarinci Hollenbeck's expanding NYC office. Ms. Turiano brings with her nearly two decades of experience handling securities, regulatory, and employment litigation matters on behalf of her clients, including large multinational financial institutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Angela to our team," stated NYC Managing Partner Christopher D. Warren. "Her experience as both outside and in-house counsel for large and small securities firms deeply expands our ability to defend and advise our clients in the financial services sectors. She is an excellent addition, and I look forward to collaborating with her," he continued.

Ms. Turiano routinely represents financial institutions of all sizes and their representatives and advisors in customer and employment arbitrations and litigation, as well as regulatory inquiries and enforcement actions. Angela also conducts internal investigations and advises clients on how best to limit their financial, regulatory, and reputational liability. Prior to joining Scarinci Hollenbeck, Angela was Principal at a New York-based law firm where she was also a member of its Senior and Vulnerable Investor Group. As part of this group, Angela provided counsel to corporate clients who confronted issues relating to senior and vulnerable investors.

Scarinci Hollenbeck expands NYC presence

Scarinci Hollenbeck's NYC office doubled in size with the Warren Law Group merger in January 2024. The merger brought on twelve attorneys who routinely provide legal representation to financial services professionals and business owners in matters related to regulatory compliance, government, and internal investigations, enforcement proceedings, litigation, and exempt securities offerings and transactions. With the addition of Ms. Turiano, the firm's NYC office is now home to over 25 attorneys across a variety of practice areas, including commercial real estate, intellectual property, entertainment law, commercial litigation, Broadway, cyber security, blockchain & AI tech governance, labor & employment, and more.

"I am grateful to now be a part of a firm that has its sights set on preparing and adapting for the future and truly look forward to collaborating with a great team of people to make what is already a thriving firm even more successful," stated Ms. Turiano.

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 70 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. Scarinci Hollenbeck serves the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities, and the people who own and control them.

More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com .

