NEW JERSEY MARINE BECOMES PROCURE'S 7,000TH PATIENT TO COMPLETE CANCER TREATMENT

Hanley was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2023. His doctors at the VA originally recommended chemotherapy and traditional radiation, but they were concerned about the impact on his heart. His doctors turned to ProCure and proton therapy, in part because it could effectively address his cancer while reducing radiation exposure by up to 50% compared to standard X-ray radiation.

Standard X-ray radiation releases its maximum dose and continues to release it as it passes and exits through the body beyond the tumor. By contrast, proton therapy releases its maximum dose directly within the tumor and then stops, sparing nearby organs such as the heart.

Additionally, patients often experience fewer side effects both during and after treatment with proton therapy versus traditional radiation.

"ProCure gave me the chance to feel like myself again," Hanley said. "Thanks to this treatment and my amazing doctor and nurses, I am hopeful to be on a path to recovery."

"On behalf of the entire ProCure team, we want to thank Mr. Hanley for his service and dedication to our country," said Tom Wang, President of ProCure. "As a cancer patient and retired Marine, he exemplifies the core values of honor and courage. We are inspired that he put his trust in our team."

ProCure, located in nearby Somerset, NJ, treats a range of cancers, including diseases of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases.

"We are honored to have impacted 7,000 lives and counting," said Dr. Brian Chon, ProCure's Medical Director, who treated Hanley. "Each patient's journey is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the transformative power of proton therapy. Our dedicated team at ProCure remains steadfast in our mission to provide exceptional care and innovative treatment options to those battling cancer."

Added Wang: "Surpassing this milestone has taken an extremely skilled care team, professional support team, and partnerships at area institutions that have collaborated with us throughout our journey. We are grateful to everyone who has contributed to these life-changing treatments and we look forward to continued innovation so we can serve patients for decades to come."

