New Jersey Nonprofits Receive More Than $740,000 From FirstEnergy, FirstEnergy Foundation in 2024

More than 110 grants awarded to nonprofit organizations in JCP&L's service territory

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- To bolster the social and economic well-being of the communities served by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) electric company Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L), FirstEnergy and the FirstEnergy Foundation have donated more than $740,000 in 2024 to organizations that support a wide array of community-enhancing endeavors. These initiatives help promote workforce and economic development, enhance the social and cultural landscape of the region and champion crucial safety initiatives.

Lorna Wisham, Vice President of Corporate Affairs & Community Involvement and President of the FirstEnergy Foundation: "Electricity is the lifeblood for homes and businesses, but it's the people that are the lifeblood of our communities. These non-profits are people-driven, and they give opportunities, hope and security to the people who need it the most. We are proud to be able to help them make our communities such great places to live, work and raise a family."

A total of 113 nonprofit and civic organizations in northern and central New Jersey are making progress on their missions, thanks to grants from FirstEnergy and the FirstEnergy Foundation. Areas of impact include:

More than $120,000 to programs that combat food insecurity and local food pantries.

to programs that combat food insecurity and local food pantries. More than $65,000 to eight local United Way chapters in support of their community-focused events and efforts.

to eight local United Way chapters in support of their community-focused events and efforts. A $64,000 grant to NJ SHARES to fund a program for the completion of required repairs identified during the smart meter installation process for income-qualified JCP&L customers.

grant to NJ SHARES to fund a program for the completion of required repairs identified during the smart meter installation process for income-qualified JCP&L customers. More than $58,000 to homelessness and housing security initiatives.

to homelessness and housing security initiatives. More than $35,000 to veteran-focused programs and charities.

Beyond providing grants to local non-profits, the FirstEnergy Foundation encourages employees to give back to their local communities and provides support in helping employees make a larger impact. FirstEnergy provides each of its employees with 16 hours of volunteer time off (VTO) annually, allowing team members to provide time and manpower to 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations.

How to Apply for a FirstEnergy Foundation Grant in New Jersey

The FirstEnergy Foundation provides support to 501 (c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofits, including health and human services agencies, educational organizations, cultural and arts programs and institutions, and civic groups in areas served by JCP&L and FirstEnergy's other electric companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

The FirstEnergy Foundation does not accept unsolicited grant applications. To inquire about grant opportunities or corporate sponsorships, contact Alix Hayes, Community Involvement Consultant at (732) 904-9778 or [email protected].

Learn more about FirstEnergy and the FirstEnergy Foundation's commitment to their communities at firstenergycorp.com/community.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on X @JCP_L, on Facebook at facebook.com/JCPandL or online at jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on X @FirstEnergyCorp or online at firstenergycorp.com.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.