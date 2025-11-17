New Jersey Receives C+ Grade in March of Dimes 2025 Report Card on Maternal and Infant Health

TRENTON, N.J., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March of Dimes, leader in the fight for the health of all moms and babies, today released its 2025 Report Card, revealing New Jersey earned a C+ for its preterm birth rate of 9.4%, ranking 10th out of 52 (all states, D.C., and Puerto Rico). The annual Report Card, released on World Prematurity Day, measures the state of maternal and infant health in the U.S. by evaluating preterm birth rates, access to maternity care, and other key indicators of well-being.

The report found that New Jersey continues to outperform the national average for preterm births but faces persistent disparities in outcomes. Babies born to Black moms in New Jersey experience a preterm birth rate of 13.0%, compared to 8.0% for White moms- more than one and a half times higher. The state's infant mortality rate of 3.7 deaths per 1,000 live births remains among the lowest in the country, ranking 4th nationally, but Black infants still face a rate more than two times higher than the state average.

Nationally, the United States continues to face a maternal and infant health crisis:

Preterm birth: The U.S. earned a D+, marking the fourth consecutive year at its historically lowest grade for a preterm birth rate of 10.4%.

Medicaid disparity: Babies born to Medicaid-insured moms face a preterm birth rate of 11.7%, compared to 9.6% for privately insured.

Racial disparities worsening: Preterm birth rates among babies born to Black moms climbed to 14.7%, now 1.5 times higher than for other babies.

"As a clinician who has seen how much is possible when we get it right, the data is deeply frustrating," said Dr. Michael Warren, Chief Medical and Health Officer at March of Dimes. "We have known about risk factors for preterm birth — including a history of prior preterm birth, chronic disease, and unequal access to care — for years. That the national rate remains unchanged while disparities continue to widen means we must deepen our commitment to research, expand maternity care access, and push for better policies that protect our nation's moms and babies."

New Jersey has taken major steps to advance policies that support moms and babies, implementing all six maternal and infant health initiatives measured by March of Dimes in this year's Report Card. These include Medicaid expansion and extension to one year postpartum, paid family leave, doula reimbursement, mental health screenings for Medicaid-enrolled moms, and an active Maternal Mortality Review Committee to analyze and prevent maternal deaths.

"We're proud that New Jersey is leading the way on key maternal health policies, but we still have more work to do to close the gaps that exist for moms and babies of color," said Shakira Williams-Linzey, March of Dimes Director of Maternal and Infant Health for New Jersey. "By continuing to strengthen policies, improve access to care, and partner with communities, we can build on this progress and ensure that every family has the opportunity for a healthy start."

March of Dimes continues to advocate nationally for policies that strengthen the maternal health infrastructure, including the Preventing Maternal Deaths Act to sustain funding for Maternal Mortality Review Committees, reauthorization of the PREEMIE Act to renew federal investment in research and data, and expanded Medicaid postpartum coverage to ensure continued care for moms beyond birth.

While the 2025 Report Card confirms that the United States remains stalled in a dangerous status quo, New Jersey's progress shows that coordinated action — from state policy to community-level care — can drive real improvements in maternal and infant health.

The full 2025 Report Card, including state-by-state grades and recommendations, is available at marchofdimes.org/reportcard.

