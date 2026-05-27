New K-Drama Collaboration Dive Into You from Rakuten Viki, Dexter Pictures, and Amuse Entertainment to be Released Exclusively on Viki Globally

Rising Stars Kim Ji Yeon (The Haunted Palace) and Park Seo Ham (Our Universe) to Lead the Cast

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakuten Viki, the leading destination for Asian entertainment globally, announced today a new original K-drama, fantasy romcom Dive Into You, starring Kim Ji Yeon (The Haunted Palace, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and member of K-pop girl group WJSN) and Park Seo Ham (Our Universe, The Murky Stream, Semantic Error). Dive Into You will arrive exclusively on Viki's streaming platform later this year in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Oceania, India, and Southeast Asia.

Dive Into You is a collaboration between Korean production company Dexter Pictures, Amuse Entertainment, the Korean subsidiary of Japanese entertainment group 'Amuse', and US-based streaming platform Viki.

Viki serves as an investor and producer in the co-production from Dexter Pictures and Amuse Entertainment. The series is the first original IP Drama from Dexter Pictures.

Following a near-fatal accident, celebrity actress Yoon Ha Na (Kim Ji Yeon) is thrown back in time, only to find herself body-swapped with her twin brother. Driven by a desperate need to rewrite fate, she sets out to save her childhood friend, bodyguard, and first love, Jung Woo Jae (Park Seo Ham). Kim Ji Yeon will bring Yoon Ha Na to life. Starring opposite her is Park Seo Ham, taking on the role of her devoted bodyguard, Jung Woo Jae.

"Dive Into You exemplifies the high-caliber Asian storytelling that resonates with Viki's global audiences," said Jaehee Hong, Chief Content Officer at Viki "This has truly been an international collaboration, and an incredible privilege to work with Dexter Pictures and Amuse Entertainment to bring this exceptional series to the screen. We're looking forward to exploring future collaborations that continue to cultivate passionate fandoms worldwide"

Kim Donghyun, CEO of Dexter Pictures, said, "Dive Into You is a project that merges the best of Dexter Pictures' original IP creation and production prowess, the global co-production experience of Japan's largest entertainment group, Amuse, and Viki's unmatched reach when it comes to content distribution."

Viki is available to watch for free with advertisements or without advertisements on tiered subscription plans. Find Viki on all major platforms, including connected TVs, mobile, streaming and web devices.

For more information, visit: www.viki.com. Follow Viki on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and X.

About Rakuten Viki

Rakuten Viki is a leading global destination for Asian entertainment, attracting audiences worldwide with its extensive library of dramas, variety shows, movies, award shows, and exclusive Viki Originals. Reaching over 120 million registered users in 190+ countries and territories, Viki, along with its entertainment news site Soompi, offers its fans unparalleled access to popular and original content. As part of Rakuten Group, Inc., a global powerhouse in e-commerce and internet services, Viki continues to connect K-drama fans around the world.

Media Contact:

Beth Mellow

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SOURCE Rakuten Viki