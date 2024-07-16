New Kaleidescape Strato V Movie Player Delivers 4K Dolby Vision Playback with Lossless Audio

Performance and Quality with a Lower Cost of Entry

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie platform, today announced the next generation of movie player technology – the new Strato V. Providing stunning 4K Dolby Vision playback with lossless audio, Strato V works on its own and as part of a larger Kaleidescape system.

"Kaleidescape has delivered on what customers have been asking for with the new Strato V movie player, now offering Dolby Vision with lossless audio at a lower cost of entry," said Tayloe Stansbury, chairman & CEO of Kaleidescape. "It's a testament to our commitment to continued innovation as the Strato V integrates new electronics and playback capabilities while maintaining the high level of performance we're renowned for."

As a standalone system, Strato V is a single playback zone and stores approximately 10 reference 4K movies on an internal, solid-state drive. It features a new streamlined interface, optimized for navigating a small movie library. Strato V can download a Kaleidescape 4K movie in as little as 10 minutes over Gigabit Ethernet, during movie playback, without sacrificing performance. Downloads become a candidate for automatic deletion 48 hours after playback, making room for more movies.

Storage may be added to Strato V by grouping it with Terra Prime movie servers. This returns Strato V's interface to the traditional Kaleidescape experience. Any number of Strato V movie players can be grouped with one or more new or existing Terra movie servers, scaling to the needs of the installation.

Strato V integrates new electronics and grounding topology. The addition of player-side decode for high-bitrate audio codecs provides flexibility to maximize sound quality with a range of downstream components. Every signal has been carefully upgraded to provide higher quality and robustness. Strato V is housed in a modern black anodized aluminum and glass chassis, delivering sleek and stylish design.

Strato V has access to the Kaleidescape movie store, the world's only digital movie provider with lossless audio and full reference video quality. The movie store offers thousands of 4K and HD titles, including movies, TV series, and concerts, with over one hundred currently available in Dolby Vision, with more to come. Movies are available with lossless multichannel and object-based audio, including Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

Customers may now choose between the Strato V and Strato C movie players, depending on their needs. Strato V is perfect for new customers and those who have a TV or projector with Dolby Vision support, or older audio equipment that does not decode Dolby TrueHD or DTS:HD. Strato C is perfect for current Kaleidescape customers who have a Co-Star configuration, or a large library of HD content.

To learn more, visit: https://www.kaleidescape.com/strato-v-movie-player/

About Kaleidescape ( www.Kaleidescape.com )

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie platform. Kaleidescape has been designing, manufacturing, and selling state-of-the-art movie players and servers for over 20 years. Kaleidescape digitally delivers movies with lossless audio and reference video. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA.

Media Contact:

Kaleidescape, Inc.

Josh Gershman

[email protected]

SOURCE Kaleidescape, Inc.