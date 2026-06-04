New Kiddie Academy of Meridiana prioritizes community connection

Former engineers pivot to educational child care in the Houston area

HOUSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy of Meridiana, the new franchise location of nationally recognized Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care, is now open, bringing community-centered leadership and a strong educational foundation to families in Brazoria County. Kiddie Academy of Meridiana, which opened in December 2025, is the second Academy owned and operated by Jenny and Derek Purvis.

Kiddie Academy of Meridiana is now open, bringing community-centered leadership and a strong educational foundation to families in Brazoria County.

"The first few years of a child's life play a critical role in shaping his or her future success," said Jenny Purvis. "At our Academies, we make the most of these formative years by offering more than just child care — we help prepare children for success in Kindergarten and beyond."

Kiddie Academy of Meridiana is guided by an experienced leadership team with a strong commitment to the local community. The management team has worked together since opening the Purvises' first location, Kiddie Academy of Rosenberg, in 2019, ensuring consistency across locations. This dedication to excellence has earned Kiddie Academy of Meridiana recognition by Alvin Independent School District as a 2026 community partner.

The couple's inspiration for becoming multi-unit Kiddie Academy owners stems from a shared passion for education and serving local families. Jenny has a bachelor's degree in petroleum engineering from Texas A&M and an MBA from University of Houston-Clear Lake, while Derek has a bachelor's degree in fire protection and safety engineering from Oklahoma State University.

Kiddie Academy of Meridiana, which is located at 9115 N. Inspiration Way in Manvel, is licensed to serve 191 area children. The 10,500-square-foot Academy features 10 classrooms, including two infant rooms, two dedicated Pre-K classrooms and an expansive playground featuring three separate play spaces tailored to infants, preschoolers and school-aged children.

For more information, visit www.kiddieacademy.com/meridiana.

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company, headquartered in Maryland, serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. The Kiddie Academy brand's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy.

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Abingdon, Md. There are currently more than 375 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 40 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 40,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com.

Media Contact:

Samantha Terwilliger

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SOURCE Kiddie Academy