New KIT KAT® Flavor Club Sweepstakes Gives Fans the Chance to be Selected to Taste New Flavor Innovations

Sweepstakes entrants who are selected to be club members will receive three kits during the debut year, timed to Fall 2020, Early 2021 and Late Spring 2021. The brand is excited to announce that the first kit will feature the highly anticipated KIT KAT ® DUOS mocha + chocolate before it arrives on shelves nationwide this November.

"We listened to the overwhelmingly positive feedback from our recent KIT KAT® flavor launches," said Amy Minderman, director KIT KAT® Brand. "It is important for us to hear feedback from our fans, so that we can continue to create flavors they love, so we are thrilled to introduce the KIT KAT® Flavor Club!"

In August, the KIT KAT® Brand announced the upcoming launch of KIT KAT® DUOS mocha + chocolate featuring a rich mocha flavored creme on the top and silky sweet chocolate on the bottom combined with classic KIT KAT® wafers. The brand is excited to give KIT KAT® Flavor Club members the first taste of this dynamic flavor combination in October as part of the first kit, before it hits shelves in November.

Consumers can enter the Sweepstakes for a chance to win a spot in the KIT KAT® Flavor Club by entering here. Entries will be open for submission Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. Eastern, and close on Sept. 29 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

Members will have the opportunity to share feedback with the brand team over the course of this one-year program, potentially influencing the future of the KIT KAT Brand's flavor innovation.

KIT KAT® Flavor Club Sweepstakes - Abbreviated Rules

Website Footer

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (and D.C.), 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 9/21/20 and ends 9/29/20. To enter and for Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, click here . Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 E Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033.

Email Footer/Print

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (and D.C.) 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins 9/21/20 and ends 9/29/20. To enter and for Official Rules, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit https://www.kitkatflavorclub.com. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 E Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033.

TV and Radio

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Void where prohibited. Open only to permanent legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 18 years of age or older. Sweepstakes begins 9/21/20 at 8:00 AM ET and ends 9/29/20 at 11:59 PM ET. Prize restrictions apply. To enter and for the Official Rules, prize details and odds, visit https://www.kitkatflavorclub.com. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 E Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033.

Online Ads – Banner

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 9/29/20. To enter and for Official Rules, visit https://www.kitkatflavorclub.com.

Online Ads – Not a Banner

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal residents of the 50 United States (and D.C.), 18 years of age and older. Ends 9/29/20. To enter and for Official Rules, including odds, and prize descriptions, visit https://www.kitkatflavorclub.com. Void where prohibited.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 16,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 80 brands around the world that drive $8 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as HERSHEY'S®, REESE'S®, KIT KAT®, JOLLY RANCHER®, ICE BREAKERS®, SKINNYPOP®, and PIRATE'S BOOTY®.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

Follow:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Instagram

SOURCE The Hershey Company

Related Links

http://www.thehersheycompany.com

