New Kitchen Tool Innovations from Tovolo® Elevate Summer Celebrations

GLENWILLOW, Ohio, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The temperatures are rising, making it the perfect time to add some cool tools to your backyard barbeques and summer soirees. A part of the Spectrum® family and a leader in go-to kitchen tool innovations, Tovolo® announces a variety of new products perfect for elevating summer celebrations, including Prep & Serve BBQ and Marinade Trays, Pop Molds and new shapes for its popular Craft Ice Molds.

"From Memorial Day to Labor Day—and all the summer celebrations in between—our latest innovations will bring fun and function to any summer celebration," said Tom Tylicki, Director of Category Management, Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC. "Plus, all products are available in-store or through a variety of online retailers to make purchasing for yourself—or as a gift—simple."

The newest Tovolo product offerings include:

Prep & Serve BBQ Trays

Two-piece set allows for easy separation of raw and cooked food, or between meat and vegetables, to prevent contamination



Available in medium (10.5-inch by 10.5-inch) and large (10.5-inch by 17-inch) sizes



Made of dishwasher-safe, stain-resistant, BPA-free melamine material that doesn't absorb flavors or odors



MSRP $21.99 to $23.99

to Prep & Serve Marinade Trays

Two-piece set features a deep bottom tray to hold food with marinade liquids, while the top tray functions as both a lid and serving tray for cooked food



Available in medium (2-inch by 10.5-inch by 10.5-inch) and large (2-inch by 10.5-inch by 17-inch) sizes



Made of dishwasher-safe, stain-resistant, BPA-free melamine material that doesn't absorb flavors or odors



MSRP $29.99 - $34.99

- Craft Ice Molds

Tovolo Craft Ice is the perfect addition to backyard beverages, party punch bowls, or sports celebrations all summer season—elevating ordinary beverages to extraordinary



The ultra-slow-melting craft ice shapes melt slower than smaller versions or regular ice cubes, keeping drinks cool for longer without watering them down



Sturdy plastic construction offers leak-free, stackable design made from durable, food-grade materials that are BPA free and dishwasher safe



Available in a wide assortment of designs—such as Classic Spheres, Novelty Designs, and Sports Ice Molds—there's something for every personality and celebration



The newest Craft Ice Mold Expansion includes five new shapes:



Faceted Sphere





Faceted Diamond





Faceted Heart





Lime Wedges





Rainbow



MSRP $11.99 to 19.99

to 19.99 Pop Molds with Tray

Slim, colorful popsicle tray creates six mess-free frozen treats in classic popsicle shapes



Each mold holds approximately 3.4 fluid ounces



Long handle with built-in guard keeps hands clean



Shapes include: Modern, Groovy, Wavy and Classic



Available in a set of 6



MSRP $14.99

Stackable Novelty-Shaped Pop Molds

Playful pop molds made from flexible silicone create detailed shapes that are easy to make, use and clean



Each mold holds approximately 2.5 fluid ounces



Feature a stackable design for space-saving storage



Featured in a variety of shapes, including: Dino, Watermelon, Pineapple, Unicorn, Truck, Star and Classic



MSRP $17.99

For more information on Tovolo kitchen products, visit www.tovolo.com.

About Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC

Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC is a leader in housewares committed to creating a wide array of functional and fashionable organizational solutions, alongside fun and trendy kitchen tools and gadgets. Designing noteworthy, practical solutions for our customers has been the focus and passion of Spectrum Diversified Designs since 1985. The Spectrum® and Tovolo® brands stand for high-quality, innovative products and uncompromising customer service. We continue to have a laser focus on using intelligent design, development and quality control throughout our supply chain to provide the consumer with products they love that perform as promised. For more information, please visit www.SpectrumDiversified.com .

