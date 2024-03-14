New Tovolo® Mini Ice Cylinders and Trays Offer Easy and Inexpensive Solutions for Creating Trendy Nugget Ice at Home

Tovolo® is changing the game by bringing popular nugget ice to consumer kitchens with innovative new Mini Ice products. Post this

The Tovolo® Mini Ice products are designed to make the popular nugget-style ice easily and affordably. Both designs feature flexible, durable materials that easily release the mini ice; while tight-fitting lids seal out odors and prevent spills. All the materials are BPA free and dishwasher safe.

1: Mini Ice Cylinders – Squeeze & Release

This whimsical solution is fun to use and satisfyingly addicting! Featuring a compact-sized, squeezable design, the innovative and easy-to-use cylinder makes enough ice to chill more than two drinks--creating 200 mini ice cubes per batch. Simply squeeze to pop the ice free.

FILL the ice mold to the water-line marker and push in the plunger core/lid. FREEZE for 4-6 hours. SQUEEZE. When you are ready to use, run the mold under warm water and simply squeeze to pop the ice free.

The set includes two ice cylinders with Charcoal-colored lids. MSRP $17.99

2: Mini Ice Trays – Twist & Release

The unique diamond-shaped orientation of the ice on the Twist & Release Mini Ice Trays makes popping the ice out simple. Featuring flexible, stackable trays that easily release with a simple twist, the set includes two trays with tight-fitting lids, a handy serving scoop, and storage bin to keep ice fresh and clean. Each tray makes 150 mini cubes—enough to chill more than two drinks each.

FILL the tray to the water-line marker and cover with the lid. FREEZE for 4-6 hours. TWIST. Run the tray under warm water, remove the lid, and just twist to pop the ice free.

The set includes two ice trays with Charcoal-colored lids, one scoop, and one storage bin. MSRP $19.99

"Our mission is to make innovative and high-quality kitchen gadgets accessible to everyone," said Elaine Mundorf, product manager at Tovolo. "With these uniquely designed new mini ice-making products, anyone can now upgrade their beverages and enjoy America's favorite ice easily and affordably at home."

Tovolo Mini Ice Sets are available on Amazon.com. For more information, visit www.tovolo.com.

About Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC

Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC creates innovative storage and organization solutions for all rooms of the home. Spectrum® and Tovolo® brands are the sources for kitchen, pantry, bathroom, closet/storage organization, and more. By offering unmatched results through customer service and an extensive portfolio of patented designs, Spectrum Diversified Designs, LLC is a leader in housewares committed to developing innovative new items, finishes, and product collections. For more information, please visit www.SpectrumDiversified.com .

