New Lab Book Helps Educators Turn STEM Classrooms Into Forensic Labs

News provided by

Vernier Science Education

14 Nov, 2023, 09:54 ET

'Forensic Chemistry Experiments' lab book from Vernier Science Education features 15 hands-on experiments utilizing data-collection technology

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Science Education recently released Forensic Chemistry Experiments to teach students fundamental chemistry concepts through engaging forensic investigations. The new lab book, which features 15 experiments specifically designed for introductory and advanced chemistry high school and college-level classes, immerses students in the excitement of solving crimes through hands-on experimentation using Vernier data-collection technology.

"When students are engaged in the learning process, they are more likely to think critically, master key concepts, and acquire new skills," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Science Education. "Turning students into forensic investigators to help them learn the science involved in solving crimes is an incredibly powerful way to foster engagement. With experiments corresponding directly to key chemistry topics, such as gas laws, atomic theory, and chemical equations, our new lab book is a must-have for any educator looking to immerse students in real-world science applications."

Forensic Chemistry Experiments is ideal for educators seeking to boost student participation and enthusiasm in chemistry, including those teaching dedicated forensic science courses, high school chemistry, and college chemistry. Sample investigations include Unusually Cool Beverage, Cold Case for Carbon Dioxide, Secret Message, Mystery Powder, and Arson Analysis.

During the investigations, students gain experience using the award-winning Vernier Graphical Analysis® Pro app, which allows students to easily collect and analyze scientific data as they think critically and make real-world connections. The Go Direct® SpectroVis® Plus Spectrophotometer, which quickly measures a full wavelength spectrum, is utilized in four investigations that provide students with ample opportunity to collect a variety of data—including data related to absorbance, emission, and fluorescence—using the device's different data-collection modes. Additional sensors utilized include the Go Direct Temperature Probe, Go Direct Gas Pressure Sensor, Go Direct pH Sensor, and more.

The Forensic Chemistry Experiments lab book provides educators with print and electronic access to the most current, editable versions of the experiments that they can tailor to match their teaching styles and students' learning styles. It also includes helpful teaching tips, important discussion points, sample data and graphs, and detailed instructions for collecting data.

To learn more about Forensic Chemistry Experiments, visit https://www.vernier.com/product/forensic-chemistry-experiments/.

About Vernier Science Education 
For more than 40 years, Vernier Science Education has been committed to using our experience, knowledge, and passion to create the best and most reliable solutions for STEM education. Our comprehensive solutions include hardware, software, content, assessment, professional development, and technical support. At the heart of Vernier is our deep commitment to being an authentic and trusted partner to STEM educators. We are dedicated to partnering with educators and communities to build a STEM-literate society where students grow up to become knowledgeable citizens who can solve problems, fully contribute to their communities, and drive innovation. For more information, visit www.vernier.com.

SOURCE Vernier Science Education

Also from this source

Vernier Science Education Seeking Innovative STEM Educators for Its New Trendsetters Community

Vernier Science Education is seeking innovative high school STEM teachers to apply for the first cohort of its newly formed Vernier Trendsetters...

Vernier Science Education Launches New Resources to Engage Students in Phenomena-Based Learning During Upcoming Eclipses

Vernier Science Education recently launched new resources to help science and STEM educators leverage the two upcoming eclipses—the "Ring of Fire"...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.