New Lab Book Helps Educators Turn STEM Classrooms Into Forensic Labs

'Forensic Chemistry Experiments' lab book from Vernier Science Education features 15 hands-on experiments utilizing data-collection technology

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernier Science Education recently released Forensic Chemistry Experiments to teach students fundamental chemistry concepts through engaging forensic investigations. The new lab book, which features 15 experiments specifically designed for introductory and advanced chemistry high school and college-level classes, immerses students in the excitement of solving crimes through hands-on experimentation using Vernier data-collection technology.

"When students are engaged in the learning process, they are more likely to think critically, master key concepts, and acquire new skills," said John Wheeler, CEO of Vernier Science Education. "Turning students into forensic investigators to help them learn the science involved in solving crimes is an incredibly powerful way to foster engagement. With experiments corresponding directly to key chemistry topics, such as gas laws, atomic theory, and chemical equations, our new lab book is a must-have for any educator looking to immerse students in real-world science applications."

Forensic Chemistry Experiments is ideal for educators seeking to boost student participation and enthusiasm in chemistry, including those teaching dedicated forensic science courses, high school chemistry, and college chemistry. Sample investigations include Unusually Cool Beverage, Cold Case for Carbon Dioxide, Secret Message, Mystery Powder, and Arson Analysis.

During the investigations, students gain experience using the award-winning Vernier Graphical Analysis® Pro app, which allows students to easily collect and analyze scientific data as they think critically and make real-world connections. The Go Direct® SpectroVis® Plus Spectrophotometer , which quickly measures a full wavelength spectrum, is utilized in four investigations that provide students with ample opportunity to collect a variety of data—including data related to absorbance, emission, and fluorescence—using the device's different data-collection modes. Additional sensors utilized include the Go Direct Temperature Probe , Go Direct Gas Pressure Sensor , Go Direct pH Sensor , and more.

The Forensic Chemistry Experiments lab book provides educators with print and electronic access to the most current, editable versions of the experiments that they can tailor to match their teaching styles and students' learning styles. It also includes helpful teaching tips, important discussion points, sample data and graphs, and detailed instructions for collecting data.

To learn more about Forensic Chemistry Experiments, visit https://www.vernier.com/product/forensic-chemistry-experiments/ .

About Vernier Science Education

For more than 40 years, Vernier Science Education has been committed to using our experience, knowledge, and passion to create the best and most reliable solutions for STEM education. Our comprehensive solutions include hardware, software, content, assessment, professional development, and technical support. At the heart of Vernier is our deep commitment to being an authentic and trusted partner to STEM educators. We are dedicated to partnering with educators and communities to build a STEM-literate society where students grow up to become knowledgeable citizens who can solve problems, fully contribute to their communities, and drive innovation. For more information, visit www.vernier.com .

