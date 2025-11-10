New LabCentral 'First' Program Offers Eligible First-Time Biotech Founders Six Months of Free Lab Space

Bench pricing reduced for 2026 to support broader community

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LabCentral today announced LabCentral First, a new program that provides high-potential life sciences companies with access to LabCentral's lab facilities free of charge for the first six months.

Up to 18 companies are being selected through a highly competitive application process, which has been piloted with a small number of teams to date. Eligible startups must be led by first-time founders/CSOs – either new to entrepreneurship, new to Massachusetts, or targeting underfunded novel indications - pursuing high-impact science.

"As an economic development non-profit, LabCentral has always been committed to supporting early-stage entrepreneurs at the forefront of life sciences innovation in Massachusetts," said Maggie O'Toole, LabCentral President and CEO. "In this particularly challenging funding environment, we are seeing first-time entrepreneurs struggle to get the seed funding that historically allowed them to move in with their initial bench, gather critical early-stage data, and advance their science. LabCentral First provides that crucial 'foot-in-the-door' moment."

In addition to First, LabCentral is also reducing bench rates by over 25% for the upcoming year. These new rates apply to current residents, new applicants, and First program participants.

"As we strive to make a positive impact, we are reinvesting our resources to support teams, strengthen the community, and empower scientific research," said Abby Johnson, LabCentral's VP of Operations.

How to apply

Applications for LabCentral First are now open and are reviewed on a rolling basis. Applicants will go through the standard LabCentral selection process concurrently with an additional review by our First Committee. Teams interested should complete a LabCentral application and email: [email protected] to share their qualifications for the program. More information is available on the LabCentral website.

