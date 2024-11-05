New Late Breaking Data Show Patients Treated with Penumbra's Computer Assisted Vacuum Thrombectomy Technology for Pulmonary Embolism Experience Shorter Hospital Stays and Fewer Complications Compared to Other Treatment Options

Data presented for the first time this week at Vascular Interventional Advances (VIVA) 2024 Conference

Findings reinforce the clinical, health economic and cost benefits of computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy to patients and the overall health system

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN), the world's leading thrombectomy company, announced new data that demonstrate patients with intermediate-risk pulmonary embolism (PE) treated with Penumbra's computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT™) technology have a shorter length of hospital stay, shorter post-procedure length of stay and fewer complications when compared to other treatment options. Additionally, in-hospital mortality was low with CAVT, with no significant difference between treatment options. The late-breaking study was presented this week at the Vascular Interventional Advances (VIVA) 2024 Conference.

"This first-of-a-kind analysis demonstrates that patients treated with CAVT utilized fewer hospital resources," said Parag J. Patel, M.D., M.S., FSIR, who presented the data and is an interventional radiologist at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. "These findings, as well as recent studies which show CAVT's positive impact on patient outcomes, strongly showcase the significant benefits of CAVT over other treatment options for PE. We will continue to see the growing adoption of CAVT as a frontline therapy given the notable beneficial impact on patients and the overall health system."

The retrospective study utilized the Vizient Clinical Data Base to identify 2,060 adult (³18 years) inpatients with intermediate-risk PE. This rigorous 1:1 propensity score matched analysis included resource use and health outcomes among patients in the U.S. treated with Penumbra's Lightning™ Flash™ or Lightning 12 technology compared to patients in the U.S. treated with anticoagulation, catheter directed thrombolysis or other mechanical thrombectomy devices.

When compared to other modalities studied, the data showed that CAVT resulted in:

25-35 percent shorter total hospital length of stay

25-30 percent higher average rate of patients discharged home

2-3 times fewer average composite complications

"CAVT will continue to redefine the way physicians treat symptomatic PE. We have a growing body of evidence that demonstrates the meaningful benefits of CAVT on patient outcomes," said James F. Benenati, M.D., FSIR, chief medical officer at Penumbra. "Now with this study, the findings suggest that by increasing patient access to advanced therapies like CAVT, it can also have an important, positive impact on hospital systems by greatly reducing resource utilization versus other modalities, therefore decreasing the overall cost to the healthcare system."

In the study, CAVT was associated with improvement in contribution margin relative to anticoagulation alone. An example given was that if 10 percent more patients are treated with CAVT, hospitals could see up to a 75 percent gain in profitable contribution margin, representing thousands of dollars more per patient compared to treatment with anticoagulation alone. This data was presented separately in a symposium during the VIVA 2024 Conference.

Penumbra's Lightning Flash portfolio is the most advanced mechanical thrombectomy system on the market to address venous and pulmonary thrombus. It features Penumbra's Lightning CAVT technology with the latest dual clot detection algorithms, using both pressure and flow-based processes to detect blood clot and blood flow. The Lightning Flash™ and Lightning Flash™ 2.0 catheters are made with MaxID hypotube technology, allowing an inner diameter similar to large-bore catheters while maintaining a lower profile and a soft, atraumatic tip design. They are designed to help remove blood clots with speed, safety and simplicity, allowing physicians to better navigate the body's complex anatomy and deliver high power aspiration for clot removal.

