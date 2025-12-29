Penumbra, Inc. to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Penumbra, Inc.

Dec 29, 2025, 16:30 ET

ALAMEDA, Calif., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that its management team is scheduled to present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026.

 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

 Monday, January 12, 2026

 6:45pm ET/3:45pm PT

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the "Events and Presentations" section under the "Investors" tab of the company's website at www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the company's website for at least two weeks following the event.

Penumbra, Inc., the world's leading thrombectomy company, is focused on developing the most innovative technologies for challenging medical conditions such as ischemic stroke, venous thromboembolism such as pulmonary embolism, and acute limb ischemia. Our broad portfolio, which includes computer assisted vacuum thrombectomy (CAVT), centers on removing blood clots from head-to-toe with speed, safety and simplicity. By pioneering these innovations, we support healthcare providers, hospitals and clinics in more than 100 countries, working to improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com and connect on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

Penumbra, Inc.
[email protected] 

