New Latent Linguist Brings Conversation-Ready Translation to the Tactical Edge

Cloud-free AI translation solution introduced at Apex Defense delivers real-time speech-to-speech communication for operators in the field

PRINCETON, N.J. and WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latent AI, the global leader in edge AI solutions, announced the release of Latent Linguist, demonstrating edge AI's capabilities through a complete, military context-aware solution for operators in disconnected environments. In remote and contested settings, reliance on the Internet or cellular connectivity is not an option, and communication delays introduce operational friction that can quickly escalate risk. This cloud-free AI translation solution delivers true, real-time speech-to-speech communication with flexible hardware, expandable language support, and on-device text and visual translation, for several key use cases.

Military and coalition operations: Enhances partner-nation interoperability in the field.

Border and customs agencies: Streamlines interview and screening scenarios.

Police departments: Equips officers with an easily deployed language solution. The technology is undergoing evaluation with a state-level law enforcement agency.

Humanitarian and disaster response: Enables rapid language bridging under austere communications.

Embassies and consulates: Ensures confidential interactions without cloud exposure and removes reliance on human interpreters, improving operational security.

The solution was developed in close collaboration with special operations subject matter experts and is founded on years of research and development, validated through hands-on field testing. Testing emphasized real-world consequences, focusing not just on technical correctness but operator trust - critical in an environment where decisions are made at a moment's notice based on real-time information. In addition to continuous speech-to-speech translation, Latent Linguist supports offline text-to-text translation and on-device optical character recognition (OCR), allowing operators to type phrases, scan signs, documents, and other written materials, and immediately understand their surroundings without connectivity. Built to perform in the most remote and harsh environments, it delivers AI translation at human-level proficiency offline on rugged, low-size, weight, and power (SWaP) hardware. This operational pedigree ensures reliability and performance in the field, giving operators confidence in their tools wherever the mission leads.

Jags Kandasamy, CEO & co-founder, Latent AI, said: "Operators in the field need robust, reliable, and easy-to-use solutions they can trust in the world's most unforgiving and remote locations. With the growing interest in using AI for rapid biometric identification, real-time threat detection and direct warfighter support, Latent Linguist demonstrates the power of edge AI to meet these needs and function wherever the mission requires its capabilities. This product signifies Latent AI's emphasis on holistically enhancing our warfighters in the field and providing an advantage over adversaries."

Sek Chai, CTO & co-founder, Latent AI, said: "Latent AI's work has produced a language translation solution that will not only benefit servicemembers operating abroad, but across numerous agencies requiring low-touch, easy-to-operate, real-time translation without readily-available access to human interpreters. This solution is designed to operate on small, low-weight, energy-efficient hardware, ensuring devices are easy to deploy in any application. This product reflects Latent AI's focus on operational reliability in the field over laboratory performance, earned through years of applied research."

Connect with Latent AI at APEX Defense Jan. 27 - 28 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., Demo Pod 10027. Additionally, Latent AI's CTO Sek Chai is serving on a panel discussion, "Advancing interoperability and integration of autonomous systems for multi-domain operations," in conjunction with leaders from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, Palantir, and Swarmer.

To learn more about Latent Linguist, please visit our website or read our deep-dive blog .

About Latent AI

Latent AI delivers edge AI solutions that enable rapid deployment of artificial intelligence capabilities on any device. Founded in 2018, the company's developer platform helps government and commercial organizations implement efficient, secure AI solutions at the edge. Latent AI's tools enable developers to build and update secure, adaptive models for field or laboratory use, serving defense and commercial customers. For more information, visit latentai.com.

Media Contact:

Max Holden

Force4 Technology Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Latent AI