New Leadership for Beacon Hill Associates & PartnerOne Environmental

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Hill Associates and PartnerOne Environmental, divisions of Specialty Program Group, LLC, announced new leadership in key roles, effective July 1st.

Amanda Duncan has been named CEO of Beacon Hill Associates and will remain President of the PartnerOne Environmental division. With twenty-five years of experience leading a dynamic and growing environmental team, as well as developing and implementing underwriting programs, Amanda is well-prepared to apply her extensive knowledge, energy, and expertise to lead the entire Beacon Hill Associates organization.

Jamie Lewis has been named President of the Beacon Hill Associates brokerage division. Jamie has been a leader within the company for many years and brings nearly twenty years of insurance experience to her new position. Her ability to craft high-quality, creative insurance solutions for agents, as well as her leadership within the Beacon Hill team, make her poised for success in this role.

Michael Tighe has been named Chief Sales Officer for Beacon Hill Associates. With over twenty years at Beacon Hill, Michael has played a crucial role in expanding the company's business development strategies. His deep understanding of the environmental insurance market will be invaluable in his new position.

These changes follow the announcement that Bill Pritchard, Founder and long-term President and CEO, will be retiring at the end of 2024.

"Amanda, Jamie, and Mike are seasoned leaders whose expertise and proven track records are crucial as we continue to grow and innovate within the environmental insurance market. We are also thankful to Bill Pritchard for his outstanding leadership and the solid foundation he has established," said Chris Treanor, President & CEO of Specialty Program Group.

The new leadership is well positioned to guide Beacon Hill Associates and PartnerOne Environmental into the future as part of Specialty Program Group.

For more information, email [email protected].

About Beacon Hill Associates

Beacon Hill Associates is a wholesale insurance broker and program administrator, specializing in the placement of environmental and energy coverages for insurance agents nationwide. Having handled more than 80,000 accounts since 1990, they are a leading provider in the environmental insurance marketplace. For more information, please visit https://b-h-a.com

About PartnerOne Environmental

PartnerOne Environmental is a program administrator, providing quality environmental coverages for contractors, consultants, and facility owners & managers. They offer A+ rated coverage, extremely fast turnabout times, and the most experienced underwriters in the business. For more information, please visit https://p1enviro.com

About Specialty Program Group LLC

Specialty Program Group LLC (SPG) is a leading specialty platform headquartered in Chicago, IL, with a diverse portfolio of specialty insurance operations spanning underwriting management, digital solutions, wholesale and specialty retail brokerage, and insurance services. SPG has a track record of scaling industry leading businesses by providing access to business resources, technology and process efficiency, capital and investment, deep carrier relationships, and a broad distribution network. Visit specialtyprogramgroup.com to learn more about how SPG can help you scale your specialty business.

