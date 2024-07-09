New Leadership Signals Bright Future for The Myers-Briggs Company and Its Practitioner Community

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Myers-Briggs Company today announced the appointment of a dynamic, new management team poised to lead the company into a new era of growth. With a fresh perspective, deep industry expertise, and commitment to excellence, the new leadership team is set to build upon The Myers-Briggs Company's strong legacy and customer loyalty to guide the organization forward.

Recognized industry leader, author, and seasoned operating executive, John Maketa has been appointed by the Board of Directors to lead the company as Chief Executive Officer.

John Maketa, CEO, began his career at The Myers-Briggs Company when it was known as CPP, where he developed a thorough understanding of our history, marketplace, methodology and offerings. John's Myers-Briggs® type is ENFJ.

"The Myers-Briggs Company has a rich history credentialing and equipping professionals to deploy best-in-class talent development initiatives that drive impact," said Maketa. "Keeping the practitioner and their work front and center is our top priority moving forward."

Bryan Martin joins Maketa as Chief Operating Officer. He will oversee Operations and Technology. Dayna Williams will lead an integrated Marketing, Sales, and Solutions team in her new role as Chief Experience Officer. Asia Pacific Managing Director and Psychologist, Cameron Nott has been promoted to Chief International Markets Officer, and Liam O'Connor will remain Chief Financial Officer.

The new team brings together a wealth of experience in the assessment and talent development market. "We've been intentional in selecting our new leadership and aligning our organization around the practitioner's experience. It will be a significant differentiator for us as we enter the next phase for The Myers-Briggs Company. We look forward to working with our valued customers and partners to shape a bright, human-centric future," Maketa emphasized.

With a strong foundation and clear vision, The Myers-Briggs Company is well-positioned to set the standard on leveraging Type in the global workplace.

About The Myers-Briggs Company

The Myers-Briggs Company is the leader in personality types. We share that expertise with practitioners and organizations worldwide so they can use Type Intelligence™ to unlock maximum performance in the workplace. In addition to the MBTI® assessment, the organization publishes the TKI®, CPI™, FIRO®, and Strong Interest Inventory®, offering users a full range of compelling insights. As a Certified B Corporation®, The Myers-Briggs Company is a force for good, and we're ready to help you succeed.

