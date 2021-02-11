New Leaf Paper Announces Sustainable Green Printing Partnership

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Leaf Paper, advancing its mission to provide sustainable-business solutions and combat destructive climate change, has teamed with The Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP) as it brings together different business departments and organizations to support supply-chain sustainability.

"New Leaf Paper and The Sustainable Green Printing Partnership share environmental commitments," said Paul Bradshaw, New Leaf Paper COO. "Both organizations support a more sustainable print-supply chain through education and innovation. Together, we can be advocates for changing purchasing behaviors today to manifest a sustainable paper industry tomorrow."

This partnership brings together printers, purchasing departments, suppliers and educational institutions to support a sustainable print-supply chain. Through SGP, printers, print buyers, suppliers and supporting organizations work together to drive the sustainable business practices that today's customers demand. Both SGP and New Leaf Paper are committed to helping customers and consumers find sustainable solutions that meet all of their business needs.

This latest partnership is just one of many recent partnerships and success stories from New Leaf Paper and its commitment to its mission. The certified B-Corporation in recent months has announced partnerships with HP's Sustainable Forest Collaborative and Canopy's Ancient and Endangered Forest Conservation & Eco Paper Production Policy .

New Leaf Paper

New Leaf Paper is the leading national supplier for environmentally responsible paper solutions, focusing on developing and supplying sustainable, superior papers with 100% post-consumer recycled fiber (PCRF). New Leaf Paper is committed to reducing its environmental footprint, capturing and reusing as much waste as possible, and minimizing resources used in the production of printing, writing, publishing and communication papers. New Leaf Paper is a Certified B-Corporation, Certified Woman-Owned Business, and FSC certified. Our papers are made in the USA, processed chlorine-free, and contain Ancient Forest Friendly certification. For more information or to ORDER PAPER , visit www.NewLeafPaper.com .

SGP

The Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP) is the only certification organization promoting sustainability in all printing processes throughout the United States and Canada. SGP promotes a sustainable print supply chain through best practices, innovation, information sharing and validation. The SGP program encompasses the three pillars of sustainability – people, planet, and profit. SGP partners include 3M, tesa tape North America, FLEXcon, Cooley/Group, Laird Plastics, Piedmont Plastics, Sun Chemical, REI, ANN Inc., BrandKey Graphics, Snowball Print Marketing, major printing organizations, academic institutions, and other leading companies. www.sgppartnership.org .

