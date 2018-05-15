New LED Magnetic Channel From Environmental Lights

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced the availability of the new LED Magnetic Channel System for use with LED strip lights.

"Metal shelf standards are very common in retail displays, and the new LED Magnetic Channel System makes it easier for fabricators to integrate LED channel into their metal fixtures," said Jamison Day, CEO at Environmental Lights. "Using magnets for mounting saves installation time and provides great flexibility for placement of the LED channel."

The LED Magnetic Channel System From Environmental Lights

The new LED Magnetic Channel System simplifies the installation of LED strip light and saves time by magnetically adhering to most metal surfaces. The magnets are integrated into the back of the channel and can be positioned as needed. It is available in two different widths and designed for use with any LED strip light up to 12mm wide.

The LED Magnetic Channel System is great for projects where a fast and secure installation is important, and installing mounting brackets is not an option. It is designed to streamline the installation workflow for retail-fixtures, exhibit booths and temporary scenic displays. The LED Magnetic Channel System includes two elements: a high-quality, magnetic aluminum channel and a compatible frosted diffuser. Additional magnets and mounting brackets are available.

The LED Magnetic Channel System is available for sale exclusively on EnvironmentalLights.com. Environmental Lights sales engineers are available to assist with project specifications, prototypes and quotes by calling 888-880-1880 or by emailing sales@environmentallights.com.

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for five years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality and casino gaming.

Learn more at http://www.environmentallights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880.

Media Contact:

Michael Krupinsky

Marketing Director

Environmental Lights

195054@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-led-magnetic-channel-from-environmental-lights-300647978.html

SOURCE Environmental Lights

Related Links

https://www.environmentallights.com

