New Legal Department Survey from Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. and Priori Finds Legal Operations Delivering New Efficiencies and Innovations

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the release of a new white paper, "The Evolving Role of Legal Operations for Small & Mid-Size Legal Departments." The white paper, based on a survey from 176 in-house counsel, legal operations professionals and in-depth case studies, found that small to mid-size legal departments stand to benefit greatly from legal operations best practices.

Following a collaborative survey by Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. and Priori, the white paper proposes a practical guide for small to mid-size in-house legal teams looking to implement legal operations functions. Drawing on survey respondents' answers around legal department efficiency, priorities and pain points, the white paper indicates that when well-executed, a legal operations function can help legal departments become more efficient, strategic, and technology forward. The white paper also provides insights on the state of the market, including survey results and analysis regarding legal operations leaders who have worked in small and mid-size legal departments.

"Wolters Kluwer is dedicated to providing legal professionals with the resources on best practices regarding operations," said Brian Kudowitz, Corporate Legal Department Portfolio Director at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. and co-author of the white paper. "This resource will help guide small and mid-size departments both make a business case for a legal operations function, and also adopt best practices for implementing functions once approved."

"Small to medium-sized legal departments, particularly those at non-venture backed companies, have traditionally lagged behind in terms of adoption of legal operations best practices, despite the clear impact of a dedicated legal operations function on overall department efficiency," said Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori and co-author of the white paper. "Our focus is to equip these departments with the tools they need to perform their jobs more efficiently."

To download "The Evolving Role of Legal Operations in the Small Department," visit: https://lrus.wolterskluwer.com/campaign/evolving-role-of-legal-operations-in-the-small-department-lp/

About Priori

Priori is the legal marketplace changing the way in-house teams find, hire and manage outside counsel. Using data and technology, Priori rapidly connects teams from 1 to 1000+ with the right attorney for any project globally. Priori was shortlisted as a 2018 Financial Times Intelligent Business for its work reducing the cost of legal services for corporate clients by 60-80%. Priori is backed by Hearst, Great Oaks, Jambhala and more and was selected for Plug and Play's Enterprise 2.0 Batch 0.

For more information about Priori, visit: https://www.priorilegal.com

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is a part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2018 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADZ) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

