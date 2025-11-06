New: Leica SL3 Reporter

A robust design variant of the mirrorless Leica full-frame system camera perfectly suited for the most demanding photographic requirements

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera AG is pleased to announce the launch of the Leica SL3 Reporter, a new addition to the company's Reporter design series. This particularly robust version of the Leica SL3 represents the latest in a long line of specially developed Leica cameras. The Leica SL3 Reporter is equipped with features that have been specifically designed for the harsh conditions of reportage and press photography. This enables maximum precision even under the most adverse shooting conditions. The product combines maximum functionality and reliability with a unique camera design that is both understated and striking.

The Leica SL3 Reporter features a particularly scratch-resistant dark green finish and an aramid fabric cover, which provides additional protection against abrasion and environmental influences. Furthermore, the special trim, with its unique texture, also offers significantly improved grip. This ensures enhanced stability when taking photographs and filming. Over time, the trim develops a unique patina that reflects the traces of its photographic journey and the character of a true reportage camera. The distinctive design is characterized by a combination of dark-green paintwork with black control elements, and the absence of the red Leica logo, which serves to emphasize the SL3 Reporter's suitability for challenging working environments.

In terms of its technical specifications, the design variant corresponds to the Leica SL3 series model. This model combines state-of-the-art technology with outstanding image quality of up to 60 megapixels, precise autofocus, premium materials, and "Made in Germany" manufacturing quality. A fast connection to the Leica FOTOS App facilitates a seamless professional workflow.

The Leica SL3 Reporter is now available worldwide in all Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and specialist retailers at a price of $7,995.00.

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses, and sports optics. As part of its growth strategy, the company has expanded its portfolio to include mobile imaging (smartphones) and the manufacture of high-quality lenses for glasses and watches, and is also represented in the home theater segment with its own projectors.

Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, operates a global network of its own distribution companies with around 120 Leica Stores worldwide.

The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie, and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

