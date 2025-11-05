For the first time, Leica Camera introduces an easy way for customers to shop today and pay over time with Bread Pay®

TEANECK, N.J., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leica Camera, the legendary brand known for precision engineering and timeless design, is proud to announce a new partnership with Bread Financial® to offer customers flexible financing options for the first time in the company's U.S. history.

Leica Camera Announces New Financing Option Through Bread Pay Leica Camera Announces New Financing Option Through Bread Pay

This partnership introduces Bread Pay®, a simple and transparent way for customers to purchase products across all Leica categories and pay over time with manageable monthly payments. With this new option, customers can shop today and choose from a range of installment plans designed to fit their needs. The program is available both in-store and online at select Leica Stores in the United States and through LeicaCameraUSA.com.

"Leica has always stood for more than just photography," said Mike Giannattasio, President of Leica Camera Inc. "It's about craftsmanship, heritage, and the pursuit of excellence. By introducing financing through Bread Pay®, we're inviting even more creators and enthusiasts to experience Leica in a way that fits their lifestyle."

Bread Pay® makes applying fast and easy. Customers can prequalify in minutes with no impact on their credit score, receive a quick decision, and complete their purchase using a one-time-use virtual card in-store or online. Leica joins a community of premium brands offering modern, transparent financing through Bread Financial®, further strengthening its commitment to customer experience and accessibility.

For more information about available financing options, visit Leica Camera USA Financing or inquire at a Leica Store near you.

DISCLOSURE

Subject to approval of credit application. Bread Pay® loans are made by Comenity Capital Bank, a Bread Financial® company. Minimum purchase and eligibility requirements apply. Terms and conditions vary by applicant and location.

About Leica Camera

Leica Camera AG is an international, premium manufacturer of cameras, lenses, and sports optics. As part of its growth strategy, the company has expanded its portfolio to include mobile imaging (smartphones) and the manufacture of high-quality lenses for glasses and watches, and is also represented in the home theater segment with its own projectors. Leica Camera AG, with its headquarters in Wetzlar, Germany, and a second production site in Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, operates a global network of its own distribution companies with around 120 Leica Stores worldwide.

The Leica brand stands for excellence in quality, German craftsmanship, and industrial design, combined with innovative technologies. An integral aspect of the brand culture is the promotion of the culture of photography, with around 30 Leica Galleries worldwide, the Leica Akademie, and international awards such as the Leica Hall of Fame Award and the Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA).

For further information, please visit:

Leica Camera Inc

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (201) 995-0051

Internet: leica-camera.com

SOURCE Leica Camera USA