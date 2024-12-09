NEW LG AD CAMPAIGN HIGHLIGHTS BENEFITS OF HOME ELECTRIFICATION

Rolling Out State-by-State with IRA Rebates, Educational Campaign Encourages Consumers to 'Switch for Good'

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics, America's most reliable line of home appliances and now the number one appliance brand in the United States,1 announced a new creative campaign educating consumers on the many benefits of home electrification and to highlight LG's suite of home appliances with heat pump technology designed to be more efficient.

The campaign, which includes two 30-second commercials, four 15-second commercials, and a wide range of digital, native and social ads, is rolling out state-by-state to correspond with the areas where consumers can take advantage of rebates and incentives provided by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

In each spot, an LG Home Appliance communicates the benefits of a more energy-efficient home.

As a mom and her young son do a load of laundry together, the dial on a combination washer and dryer reads "DELICATE" before magically adding "ON THE ENVIRONMENT."

After prepping ingredients for a dinner, a home chef turns the knob on his induction range to text that reads not just, "HIGH," but "HIGH EFFICIENCY."

When a woman turns on the hot water in her walk-in shower, the setting on the dial reveals text that reads "HOT water with fewer carbon emissions."

And when a teenage girl adjusts the temperature on a smart thermostat, her dad gets a message on his phone that displays how much they are saving on heating and air-conditioning.

"With states like New York beginning to implement Inflation Reduction Act rebate programs, we at LG wanted to share the story of how the future of sustainability begins at home and encourage people to make the 'Switch for Good,'" said Louis Giagrande, senior vice president of marketing at LG Electronics USA. "This new creative campaign highlights how new technologies in home appliances not only help lower utility costs but also contribute to a more sustainable, eco-friendly lifestyle by reducing our carbon footprint."

In addition to its award-winning heat-pump-enabled clothes dryers, WashTower™ laundry centers and WashCombo™ all-in-one combination washer-dryers, LG's broad ENERGY STAR® certified electrification portfolio ranges from induction ranges and cooktops to heat-pump-enabled HVAC systems and water heaters, to EV chargers and more.

Visit LG's home electrification page to learn more.

For more information about LG Electronics most reliable home appliance line of products, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/reliable-home-appliances.

