New LG CineBeam Projector Elevates Home Movie Viewing To New Heights

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector delivers sumptuous, 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution up to 300 inches (diagonally) with a dazzling 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness, offering 97 percent of the DCI-P3 color space with its dual laser system. The projector's laser light source is extremely reliable and durable, with a lifespan of approximately 20,000 hours of brilliance.

In dedicated theater rooms or typically lit living rooms, the projector delivers vibrant, crystal clear images via LG's new Brightness Optimizer technology. Iris Mode offers two presets – Bright Room Mode and Dark Room Mode – that detects the amount of light in the room to deliver the best picture possible, even delivering a true movie theater environment if desired. And Adaptive Contrast automatically adjusts each frame to achieve the optimal contrast ratio in darker scenes.

With support for Real Cinema Mode and TruMotion Mode, the new LG CineBeam can show movies as their directors originally intended by adjusting the frame rate of the projected image to match the original source at 24Hz. LG's TruMotion is especially well-suited for action movies, rendering quick movements and fast scenes smoothly and naturally. The projector supports a variety of popular HDR formats, including HDR10 and HLG, as well as Dynamic Tone Mapping.

For maximum convenience, LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector features wireless connectivity with home theater audio systems via Bluetooth. When connecting via HDMI 2.1 with enhanced audio return channel (eARC), the projector delivers 4K images in 10-bit color with nearly lossless audio quality. Positioning the CineBeam anywhere in the room is a cinch thanks to its 1.6X zoom and horizontal and vertical lens shift.

The projector runs LG's newest webOS 5.0 platform for intuitive control and navigation as well as quick access to popular streaming services such as and Disney+ and YouTube. It is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and Screen Share, giving viewers the ability to share content from smartphones and tablets at cinematic scale.

"Our new CineBeam projector performs equally well with bright or dark scenes, elevating picture quality and enhancing the viewing experience to a whole new level," said Jang Ik-hwan, Senior Vice President and Head of the IT Business Unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company.

Visitors to LG's CES® 2021 virtual showroom from January 11-14 will be able to learn more about LG's CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector. Follow other CES announcements from LG on social media using #LGCES2021 and #CES2021.

