NEW LG PRO BUILDER DIVISION DEDICATED TO HELPING HOMEBUILDERS 'BUILD the good life'

LG Electronics Launches New Division to Bring America's Most Reliable Appliances to Homes of All Sizes and Scales

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home appliance leader LG Electronics has launched LG Pro Builder, a U.S. division made up of dedicated sales and service teams with extensive builder-specific experience, bringing the company's broad portfolio of home appliances to building and design professionals nationwide.

On-demand support is built into LG’s teams, processes and the product themselves, and a powerful network of dedicated sales and distribution teams work in tandem to create a personalized experience in every build. Experience award-winning reliability, design and technology across every price point with LG Pro Builder's three distinctive brand portfolios: LG, LG STUDIO, and Signature Kitchen Suite.

LG Pro Builder adds more value to any home construction project through unbeatable product quality and reliability, while proving that design, technology and reliable service can coexist in any build, big or small. To best serve the dynamic U.S. homebuilder market, LG has invested in an extensive team of seasoned sales team members with more than 1,400 combined years of builder appliance experience.

"This new division makes service and product quality equal priorities for every builder, making appliance selection, on-time delivery and installation a seamless part of building a dream home for homeowners," said Chris Jung, CEO of LG Electronics North America. "LG Pro Builder also offers access across the broad LG portfolio of builder-centric products beyond appliances including advanced HVAC systems, heat pump water heaters, energy storage systems, EV chargers, consumer electronics and more."

From custom, high-end homes to single- and multi-family dwellings with different styles, functions and budget, LG Pro Builder takes projects to the next level with best-in-class technology and innovations that enable homebuilders to incorporate the right appliances for every buyer imaginable, according to Sam Kim, president of Home Appliances, LG Electronics USA. "With LG Pro Builder and our smart home and sustainability innovations, homebuilders can build the good life with America's most reliable line of appliances," he said.

The company offers three distinct brand portfolios – LG, LG STUDIO, and Signature Kitchen Suite – delivering award-winning reliability, design and technology at every price point:

The core line of kitchen and laundry appliances under the famous LG brand, America's most reliable home appliance line, brings cutting-edge technologies, unique products and stylish design to tens of millions of American homes.

The suite of high-end products under the LG STUDIO name features an elevated design and impeccable details to help homeowners curate the home of their dreams.

The fast-growing luxury Signature Kitchen Suite brand is driving innovation in the luxury category and reflects LG's commitment to producing the industry's best built-in luxury appliances with leading-edge technology.

"At LG Pro Builder, we share the responsibility of every project by providing supplies, hands-on advice and dedicated service that ensures the appliances are the easiest part of a new home," said industry veteran Guy Minnix, head of the LG Pro Builder division of LG Electronics USA. "Simply put, we're all about partnership that's as reliable as our products. We are committed to helping achieve an efficient and on-time close of a build that's full of best-in-class products."

LG Pro Builder adds unparalleled value that consumers recognize and appreciate, according to Minnix. Homes with LG are full of thoughtful design, industry-leading technology using the ThinQ® platform and human-centric innovations that seamlessly integrate into life at home. On-demand support is built into LG's teams, processes and the product themselves, and a powerful network of dedicated sales and distribution teams work in tandem to create a personalized experience in every build.

Minnix said LG Pro Builder's signature advantage is "our ability to help our B2B customers build the good life by combining dedicated service with unparalleled quality to deliver appliances that rank number one in consumer preference and provide peace of mind through warranty protection. Plus, LG's keen consumer insights and undeniable reputation at retail coupled with our service standards will help builder partners keep up with the growing diversity of homebuyers."

Beyond its award-winning home appliances, LG also offers a complementary lineup of residential products and technologies to maximize energy efficiency across the home and help builders improve energy resiliency. From heat-pump-enabled laundry, water heaters and HVAC to energy storage systems, and ENERGY STAR® certified smart appliances, including induction ranges and cooktops, LG stands at the forefront of addressing the evolving demands of the market. All of these and other LG technologies, including ThinQ energy management solutions, leverage the latest sustainability innovations and are designed to support electrification, aiding homebuyers in reducing their carbon footprint and achieving savings on energy expenses.

Visitors to the upcoming annual Design and Construction Week held in conjunction with the 2024 International Builders' Show (IBS) and Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) co-located in Las Vegas, Feb. 27-29,, will be invited to explore LG Pro Builder's robust portfolio of home appliances in booth #W2343. The New American Home® (TNAH), the official show home of the IBS, will showcase LG and Signature Kitchen Suite appliances, as well as LG HVAC solutions and consumer electronics. For more information on the full suite of products for the professional market visit www.lgprobuilder.com.

