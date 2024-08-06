New LifeLock Scan Tool Reveals Our Data is 'Out of Control'

LifeLock 'Out of Control' Campaign and Free Personal Data Exposure Scan Inspire Light-Bulb Moments for Consumers to Protect Their Personal Information

TEMPE, Ariz. and PRAGUE, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an age where providing personal information to the people and businesses you interact with has become second nature, protecting that information can quickly spiral far beyond your control. Today, LifeLock, the leader in identity theft protection in the U.S., and part of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), is launching the "Out of Control" campaign and the Personal Data Exposure Scan to increase awareness that even the most safety-conscious person may be more at risk of identity theft than they realize – and it's time to reclaim control.

LifeLock protects you from the identity threats you can't control. Your information is in endless places out of your control.

"In our daily lives, we are often asked to provide our personal information and simply trust those handling it will keep it safe. Unfortunately, they often fall short, and our date of birth, address or even Social Security Number can easily wind up in the wrong hands," said Ian Bednowitz, LifeLock General Manager at Gen. "Think about all the information you give at the dentist or doctor's office, who often have outdated systems, or the number of shopping sites that have your credit card details – these everyday scenarios open us up to risks, regardless of how cautious we are. Our 'Out of Control' campaign is a call to action to take back control and protect your identity."

LifeLock is empowering people with the Personal Data Exposure Scan, a free, innovative new tool that combs through millions of data points to identify all the public places where an individual's private information appears to help people understand their true risk of losing money to identity theft. To use the Scan, visit LifeLock.com/ExposureScan, enter your email and click "scan now" to see a report card that highlights exposure of your Social Security Number, home title, address, driver's license, car title and more.

You can try the Personal Data Exposure Scan live at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles on August 17 with LifeLock and internet personality and reality-star, Justin Glaze. Attendees will have the chance to enter the LifeLock Control Room and see themselves as a hologram when they do a scan and see what personal data is exposed, while their live reaction is projected as a 3D hologram outside. Luckily, if it turns out their data is 'Out of Control,' there's no better place to reclaim it than in The Control Room.

With nearly 1 in 4 consumers having been victims of identity theft, it's clear traditional methods of safeguarding personal information are no longer enough. LifeLock provides an extra layer of confidence and trust on top of what you're already doing to stay secure, helping you see the problem from all dimensions and take proactive action to protect yourself from identity theft. If you are a victim of identity theft, LifeLock restores your identity, guaranteed.*

To learn more about the campaign, visit the LifeLock blog.

About LifeLock

LifeLock is the leader in identity theft protection in the U.S., and part of Gen™ (NASDAQ: GEN), a global company dedicated to powering Digital Freedom with a family of trusted consumer brands. Millions of customers trust LifeLock to help protect their identities. LifeLock detects and alerts people to possible identity threats, and its dedicated Identity Restoration Specialists help people restore their identity if they do become a victim. All LifeLock members also have coverage through the LifeLock Million Dollar Protection™ Package which provides additional coverage for stolen funds and lawyer and expert support. Learn more at LifeLock.com.

No one can prevent all cybercrime or prevent all identity theft. LifeLock does not monitor all transactions at all businesses.

*Guarantee is limited to identity theft that occurs while a customer has a LifeLock plan with identity theft restoration. Other terms and restrictions apply. See LifeLock.com/Guarantee for complete details.

