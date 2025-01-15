New, Limited Edition La Colombe® Draft Latte® Strawberry Mocha Cans Bring Together the Iconic Flavors of Strawberry and Chocolate for a Taste to Fall in Love With

While "brewmances" are nothing new – with meet cutes and missed connections in coffee shops a staple in rom-coms – La Colombe is seeing more singles in their cafés for dates as Gen Z searches for authentic in-person connections. In fact, 84% of more than 1.5 million daters (83% of Gen Z, 85% of Millennials) on OkCupid said they love coffee dates via the app's matching questions – and, when asked, a majority of respondents prefer a first date at a coffee shop over other locations.

Love Over Lattes

Embracing this trend, perspective daters can sign up for 'Love Over Lattes' singles happy hours at select La Colombe cafés in New York, Philadelphia and Chicago. Those who can't make it to a live event can sign up for a chance to win free coffee dates for a year with an at-home date kit and a supply of Draft Latte® drinks.

"From the daily connections we witness in our cafés to countless wedding invites we have received over the years from couples who found love at La Colombe, we've seen first-hand coffee's unique power to bring people together," says Kathryn O'Connor, Chief Marketing Officer at La Colombe. "Our craft goes beyond brewing; it's about fostering connections, and we're excited to bring coffee lovers together in our cafes."

The Newest Draft Latte® to Fall For

Made with natural strawberry flavoring and real cocoa, Strawberry Mocha is an indulgent treat bringing together the perfect pair of flavors for a subtly sweet, frothy and delicious coffee drink. The La Colombe® Draft Latte® Strawberry Mocha flavor contains 50% less sugar* than the average ready-to-drink flavored coffee drink and is a good source of fiber. Strawberry Mocha was inspired by the most successful seasonal Draft Latte® served in La Colombe cafés, Strawberry.

"Our seasonal Draft Latte® drinks are always a hit and a great way to introduce new consumers to La Colombe. Limited-edition flavors tend to be most popular in fall and winter where flavor profiles are more defined, yet this is not exactly the peak of cold coffee season," says Chobani + La Colombe's Chief Innovation Officer, Niel Sandfort. "We're excited to lead the way in Spring seasonal flavors by bringing Strawberry Mocha, an innovative, first-of-its-kind flavor, to consumers who want to enjoy an indulgent treat with less sugar. It tastes like a ripe strawberry dipped in chocolate."

La Colombe® Draft Latte® Strawberry Mocha cans are now available in major retailers nationwide through April 15 and can be purchased online. Available in single-serve cans starting at $3.29.

