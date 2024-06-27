New Linux Foundation Report Reveals How Open Source is Driving Technical Transformation of Vertical Industries

Sponsored by LF Energy, the report explores how open source drives innovation in the telecom, energy, automotive, financial, agriculture, media, and entertainment industries

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, is publishing a new report, " Software-Defined Vertical Industries: Transformation Through Open Source ". Sponsored by LF Energy , the report analyzes how vertical industries have become increasingly software-defined thanks to open source technologies. The report serves as a guide for how industries that are still in the early stages of digital transformation can accelerate their progress and increase innovation by adopting and contributing to open source.

Industries examined in the report include agriculture, automotive, energy, entertainment, financial services, media, and telecommunications. Specific examples are provided of successful digital transformations driven by open source technologies and standards.

The report provides detailed insight into how specific industries, several of which are centuries old, are moving forward with open source as an accelerator to their digital transformation plans, how they are building collaboration into the fabric of their R&D and development models, and relying heavily on open source technologies to stay competitive. It also describes the benefits of a collaborative development model, including improved interoperability, faster development, more innovative solutions, reduced costs, and longer lifespans.

The impacts of major technological trends and innovations such as AI, cloud native computing, IoT, and software-defined networking on industry are also discussed.

"By examining how other industries have succeeded in their digitalization and open source journey, we hope to inspire others who are just getting started," said Alex Thornton, executive director of LF Energy, the sponsor of this report. "This includes the energy sector, which has made progress on digitalization, but much work is left to adopt the best practices in collaboration, innovation and cybersecurity implemented by other industries. The energy transition demands that we digitally optimize our physical infrastructure, and open source is the best way to build that digital layer rapidly, securely, and affordably."

"Software-Defined Vertical Industries: Transformation Through Open Source" can be downloaded for free at https://www.linuxfoundation.org/resources/publications/software-defined-vertical-industries-2024 .

