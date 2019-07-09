New Live-Action Dora and the Lost City of Gold PSAs Inspire Families to Spend Time in Nature

The new PSAs highlight the adventures that one can find in a forest and direct audiences to DiscoverTheForest.org and DescubreElBosque.org to find a nearby forest or park. The PSAs will feature characters from the film, a live-action adaptation of the iconic animated series Dora the Explorer , including Dora, her friends, and her family, and will be amplified across campaign and partner platforms at launch.

"The new PSAs capture the thrilling sense of adventure that we can find when we spend time in nature," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "There's no better time than the summer to explore a nearby forest or park, and we're excited to partner with Paramount to spread the word about the many benefits that come with spending time outside."

Over time, the general population has shifted away from rural settings to metropolitan areas. Now, over 80% of Americans live in cities. Fortunately, families often don't have to leave the city to take their kids on an adventure to the forest. Through the exploration of nearby forests and parks, children and their families can feel connected to nature, ultimately creating a legacy of stewardship and lifelong interest in spending time outdoors.

"The Forest Service not only manages millions of acres of National Forest Lands for the American public, but we also take great pride in partnering with the municipalities on urban forest projects to encourage people to get outdoors," said Chief Vicki Christiansen. "Studies have shown when children experience a forest-like setting in an urban environment they are that much more interested in visiting national forests and grasslands."

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeff Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.

"Dora and the Lost City of Gold takes us directly into the wilderness and transforms you from seat, to the outdoors," said Michelle Hagen, EVP of Worldwide Partnerships at Paramount Pictures. "As part of Ad Council's Discover the Forest initiative, Dora will help spark imagination, lead curiosity, and inspire all to get out and explore!"

Previous Ad Council partnerships with Paramount include a 2019 partnership with Wonder Park on behalf of the Ad Council's She Can STEM campaign. Additional partnerships include characters and footage from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows on behalf of the Ad Council's Bullying Prevention campaign and Selma on behalf of UNCF's Better Futures campaign.

The PSAs will run in donated time and space, per the Ad Council's model. They are available in English and Spanish, in TV, digital and outdoor formats nationwide.

To find a forest or park near you, visit DiscoverTheForest.org and DescubreElBosque.org.

The U.S. Forest Service (www.fs.fed.us) manages 193 million acres of national forests and grasslands for the American Public. Its mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of the Nation's forests and grasslands to meet the needs of present and future generations. The U.S. Forest Service is the agency responsible for overseeing the use of Smokey Bear in cooperation with the National Association of State Foresters and The Advertising Council.

Paramount Pictures Corporation (PPC), a global producer and distributor of filmed entertainment, is a unit of Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA), a leading content company with prominent and respected film, television and digital entertainment brands. Paramount controls a collection of some of the most powerful brands in filmed entertainment, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, and Paramount Players. PPC operations also include Paramount Home Media Distribution, Paramount Pictures International, Paramount Licensing Inc., and Paramount Studio Group.

The Ad Council brings together the most creative minds in advertising and media to address the most worthy causes. Its innovative, pro bono social good campaigns raise awareness. They inspire action. They save lives. To learn more, visit AdCouncil.org, follow the Ad Council's communities on Facebook and Twitter, and view the creative on YouTube.

