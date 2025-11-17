New long-term data reinforces TREMFYA® (guselkumab) as the only IL-23 inhibitor proven to substantially inhibit structural joint damage in active psoriatic arthritis

First-line treatment with TREMFYA® shows significant inhibition of radiographic progression at Week 24, which was sustained through Week 48, preserving joint health with a well-established safety profile

More than half of TREMFYA®-treated patients across both dose groups achieved a 50% improvement in signs and symptoms of psoriatic arthritis by Week 48 in the Phase 3b APEX study

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced new data from the Phase 3b APEX study showing that TREMFYA® continued to reduce both signs and symptoms of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and inhibit progression of structural damage at 48 weeks.1 These data were presented at the Inflammatory Skin Disease Summit (ISDS) 2025.

At Week 24, TREMFYA ® demonstrated two and a half times greater ability to inhibit joint structural damage versus placebo with results consistent for patients with active PsA receiving TREMFYA® every four weeks (Q4W)a or every eight weeks (Q8W), as assessed by the PsA-modified van der Heijde-Sharp (vdH-S) score.2 The inhibition of structural joint damage was sustained through Week 48.1 The 24 Week data from the APEX study was recently published in the Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases.3

Additionally, for patients in the study's placebo group, who switched to TREMFYA® at Week 24, the rate of radiographic progression from baseline to Week 24 (0.96) was reduced by 57% (to 0.41) from Week 24 through Week 48, as measured by mean change in the PsA-modified vdH-S score.b

"Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic condition where joint damage can begin early and progress quickly if left untreated," said Christopher Ritchlin, MD, MPH of the University of Rochester Medical Center and APEX study investigator.c "The APEX study results show that guselkumab can inhibit this process, even once it has begun, making it a valuable treatment option for both initiating treatment early and for patients who already show signs of joint damage."

TREMFYA® also showed continued clinically meaningful improvement in American College of Rheumatology response criteria (ACR50d) rates. ACR50 response rates increased from Week 24 to Week 48 in both the Q4W and Q8W dose groups. Nearly half of patients in the placebo group that transitioned to TREMFYA® at Week 24 achieved ACR50 by Week 48. The data from the APEX study were consistent with the well-established safety profile of TREMFYA®, with no new safety signals identified.1

"These long-term data show that TREMFYA has set a new benchmark as the only IL-23 inhibitor proven to inhibit structural damage in active psoriatic arthritis, which can develop in up to 30% of people living with psoriasis," said Leonard Dragone, MD, PhD, Vice President, Rheumatology and Autoantibody Disease Area Leader, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine. "It's durable efficacy and established safety make TREMFYA an attractive first-line treatment option for patients with psoriatic disease."

TREMFYA® is the first and only fully-human, dual-acting monoclonal antibody approved to treat PsA that blocks IL-23 while also binding to CD64, a receptor on cells that produce IL-23. IL-23 is a cytokine secreted by activated monocyte/macrophages and dendritic cells that is known to be a driver of immune-mediated diseases including active psoriatic arthritis. Findings are based on in vitro studies.4,5,6,7,8

These results support Johnson & Johnson's recent submission of a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval to include new evidence in the TREMFYA® label for the inhibition of progression of structural damage in adults with active PsA.

Editor's notes:

a. TREMFYA® is not approved for Q4W dosing in the U.S.

b. VdH-S scores are from the Week 48 x-ray read.

c. Dr. Christopher Ritchlin is a paid consultant for Johnson & Johnson. He has not been compensated for any media work.

d. ACR50 response is defined as both at least 50% improvement from baseline in the number of tender and number of swollen joints, and a 50% improvement from baseline in three of the following five criteria: patient GA, physician GA, functional ability measure (HAQ-DI), patient-reported pain using a visual analog scale, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate or C-reactive protein.9

ABOUT THE APEX STUDY (NCT04882098)

APEX is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in patients with active PsA who are biologic naïve and have had an inadequate response to standard therapies (e.g., csDMARDs, apremilast, and/or NSAIDs). The treatment duration includes a 24-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled period, followed by a 24-week active treatment period, followed by a 12-week safety follow-up period. For patients who agree to enter the long-term extension, an additional 2 years of active treatment period is scheduled prior to the final safety follow-up.10

ABOUT PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS

Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic, immune-mediated, inflammatory disease characterized by peripheral joint inflammation, enthesitis (pain where the bone, tendon and ligament meet), dactylitis (a type of inflammation in the fingers and toes that can result in a swollen, sausage-like appearance), axial disease and the skin lesions associated with plaque psoriasis (PsO).11 12 13 The disease causes pain, stiffness and swelling in and around the joints; it commonly appears between the ages of 30 and 50, but can develop at any age.14 Nearly half of patients with PsA experience moderate fatigue and about one-third suffer from severe fatigue as measured by the modified fatigue severity scale.15 In patients with PsA, comorbidities such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, anxiety and depression are often present.16 Studies show up to 30% of people with plaque PsO also develop PsA.10

ABOUT TREMFYA® (guselkumab)

Developed by Johnson & Johnson, TREMFYA® is the first approved fully-human, dual-acting monoclonal antibody designed to neutralize inflammation at the cellular source by blocking IL-23 and binding to CD64 (a receptor on cells that produce IL-23). Findings for dual-acting are limited to in vitro studies that demonstrate guselkumab binds to CD64, which is expressed on the surface of IL-23 producing cells in an inflammatory monocyte model. The clinical significance of this finding is not known.

TREMFYA® is a prescription medicine approved in the U.S. to treat:

adults and children 6 years and older who also weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kg) with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis who may benefit from taking injections or pills (systemic therapy) or phototherapy (treatment using ultraviolet or UV light).

adults and children 6 years and older who also weigh at least 88 pounds (40 kg) with active psoriatic arthritis.

adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

TREMFYA® is approved in Europe, Canada, Japan, and a number of other countries for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, adults with active psoriatic arthritis, adults with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease and adults with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

The legal manufacturer for TREMFYA® is Janssen Biotech, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson maintains exclusive worldwide marketing rights to TREMFYA®. For more information, visit: www.tremfya.com.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

What is the most important information I should know about TREMFYA®?

TREMFYA® is a prescription medicine that may cause serious side effects, including:

Serious Allergic Reactions. Stop using TREMFYA® and get emergency medical help right away if you develop any of the following symptoms of a serious allergic reaction:













o fainting, dizziness, feeling lightheaded (low blood pressure) o swelling of your face, eyelids, lips, mouth, tongue or throat o trouble breathing or throat tightness o chest tightness o skin rash, hives o itching

Infections. TREMFYA® may lower the ability of your immune system to fight infections and may increase your risk of infections. Your healthcare provider should check you for infections and tuberculosis (TB) before starting treatment with TREMFYA® and may treat you for TB before you begin treatment with TREMFYA® if you have a history of TB or have active TB. Your healthcare provider should watch you closely for signs and symptoms of TB during and after treatment with TREMFYA®.

Tell your healthcare provider right away if you have an infection or have symptoms of an infection, including:













o fever, sweats, or chills o muscle aches o weight loss o cough o warm, red, or painful skin or sores on your body different from your psoriasis o diarrhea or stomach pain o shortness of breath o blood in your phlegm (mucus) o burning when you urinate or urinating more often than normal

Liver problems. With the treatment of Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, your healthcare provider will do blood tests to check your liver before and during treatment with TREMFYA®. With the treatment of plaque psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis, your healthcare provider may do blood tests to check your liver before and as necessary during treatment with TREMFYA®.Your healthcare provider may stop treatment with TREMFYA® if you develop liver problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you notice any of the following symptoms:













o unexplained rash o vomiting o tiredness (fatigue) o yellowing of the skin or the whites of your eyes o nausea o stomach pain (abdominal) o loss of appetite o dark urine

Do not use TREMFYA® if you have had a serious allergic reaction to guselkumab or any of the ingredients in TREMFYA®.

Before using TREMFYA®, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:

have any of the conditions or symptoms listed in the section "What is the most important information I should know about TREMFYA ® ?"

have an infection that does not go away or that keeps coming back.

have TB or have been in close contact with someone with TB.

have recently received or are scheduled to receive an immunization (vaccine). You should avoid receiving live vaccines during treatment with TREMFYA ® . Children should be brought up to date with all vaccines before starting TREMFYA ®

. Children should be brought up to date with all vaccines before starting TREMFYA are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if TREMFYA ® can harm your unborn baby.

Pregnancy Registry : If you become pregnant during treatment with TREMFYA ® , talk to your healthcare provider about registering in the pregnancy exposure registry for TREMFYA ® . You can enroll by visiting www.mothertobaby.org/ongoing-study/tremfya-guselkumab, by calling 1-877-311-8972, or emailing [email protected] . The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the safety of TREMFYA ® during pregnancy.

can harm your unborn baby. : If you become pregnant during treatment with TREMFYA , talk to your healthcare provider about registering in the pregnancy exposure registry for TREMFYA . You can enroll by visiting www.mothertobaby.org/ongoing-study/tremfya-guselkumab, by calling 1-877-311-8972, or emailing . The purpose of this registry is to collect information about the safety of TREMFYA during pregnancy. are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if TREMFYA® passes into your breast milk.

Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

What are the possible side effects of TREMFYA®?

TREMFYA® may cause serious side effects. See "What is the most important information I should know about TREMFYA®?"

The most common side effects of TREMFYA® include: respiratory tract infections, headache, injection site reactions, joint pain (arthralgia), diarrhea, stomach flu (gastroenteritis), fungal skin infections, herpes simplex infections, stomach pain, bronchitis feeling very tired (fatigue), fever (pyrexia), and skin rash.

These are not all the possible side effects of TREMFYA®. Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.

Use TREMFYA® exactly as your healthcare provider tells you to use it.

Please read the full Prescribing Information , including Medication Guide , for TREMFYA® and discuss any questions that you have with your doctor.

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch , or call 1-800-FDA-1088 .

Dosage Forms and Strengths: TREMFYA® is available as 100 mg/mL and 200 mg/2mL for subcutaneous injection and as a 200 mg/20 mL (10 mg/mL) single dose vial for intravenous infusion.

ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity.

Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ or at www.innovativemedicine.jnj.com

References:

