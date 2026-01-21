New Lung Association Report Outlines Indoor Air Quality Policies to Make Schools Healthier and More Energy Efficient

CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Indoor air quality (IAQ) in schools is a critical but unevenly addressed public health issue. Poor IAQ negatively impacts asthma, absenteeism and learning outcomes. Yet state laws addressing school IAQ vary widely. To help move states toward comprehensive protections, the American Lung Association has released a new report, "A Win-Win for Lung Health: How Policies on Indoor Air Quality Make Schools Healthier and More Energy Efficient."

The report summarizes the current landscape of IAQ policies across the country and provides research-based recommendations to ensure healthy IAQ and protect the health and wellbeing of students, staff and visitors. State laws on seven major areas were examined: IAQ management plans, ventilation standards, radon, mold, integrated pest management, green cleaning products and tobacco use.

"Even in states with strong requirements, we found that schools need support, resources and clear accountability to maintain healthy indoor air environments," said Harold Wimmer, President and CEO of the American Lung Association. "Clean indoor air in schools is foundational for learning. Our goal is for government officials and school districts to leverage the findings in this report to implement comprehensive approaches that ensure every child, educator and staff member breathes safe air."

Children spend most of their time indoors where some pollutant levels can be two to five times—and in some cases more than 100 times—higher than outdoor levels. Exposure to indoor air pollutants like particulate matter, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), mold and viruses can be exacerbated by a range of factors, including poor air exchange, cleaning products, vehicle exhaust and structural problems, such as plumbing or roof leaks.

Many of these potential contributors to indoor air pollution can be controlled by removing the source of the pollution, using safer products, reducing vehicle idling, regularly assessing school facilities and maintaining ventilation systems, among other strategies. Both individual school policies and school indoor air quality management plans can help put these strategies into action. State laws that require or encourage schools to take specific actions around indoor air quality can also spur activity.

However, the report finds that passage of state laws is only the first step. Successful implementation requires resources, technical support and monitoring to ensure policies translate into healthier school environments.

In "A Win-Win for Lung Health," the American Lung Association outlines ten recommendations to improve energy efficiency and ensure healthy indoor air quality:

Require indoor air quality management plans and annual assessments in schools. Require use of appropriate ventilation standards and air filtration. Require testing for and mitigation of radon in schools. Prohibit idling of gasoline and diesel-powered school buses, delivery vehicles and other vehicles on school grounds. Prohibit tobacco use in and on school property and at school-sponsored events. Require periodic inspection and immediate mitigation of mold and moisture in schools. Require safer cleaning products and chemical management in schools, including integrated pest management. Encourage schools to use building materials and furnishings that have less impact on indoor air quality. Require schools to implement staff education, communication and accountability plans. Establish protocols for safeguarding the health and safety of students and staff.

"A Win-Win for Lung Health: How Policies on Indoor Air Quality Make Schools Healthier and More Energy Efficient" is available here.

For school districts interested in assessing their school buildings, the Lung Association recommends its Energy Efficient Indoor Air Quality Assessment Tool. For school districts interested in putting these recommendations for indoor air quality in schools in place, the Lung Association recommends this School District Energy Efficient Indoor Air Quality Management Plan Toolkit from the Center for Green Schools at the U.S. Green Building Council.

About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, which has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and is a Platinum-Level GuideStar Member, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. To support the work of the American Lung Association, find a local event at Lung.org/events.

