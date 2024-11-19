New Malwarebytes Research Unmasks Baby Boomers' Deep Concerns Over Privacy and Security of Gen AI Tools

Research highlights broad distrust of GenAI among Baby Boomers; technology seen as a bigger threat than social media platforms

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malwarebytes, a global leader in real-time cyber protection, released new research sharing the deep concerns of Baby Boomers around generative AI (Gen AI) tools and platforms. The research highlights a widespread distrust of Gen AI, as individuals between the ages of 60 and 78 increasingly see these tools as a greater threat to personal data than traditional social media platforms. An overwhelming 82% of participants expressed concern about the security and privacy of their personal information when using AI tools.

The findings arrive at an important time for consumers, as AI developers increasingly integrate their tools into everyday online life—from Meta suggesting that users lean on AI to write direct messages on Instagram, to Google forcing users by default to receive "Gemini" results for basic searches, to Apple packaging its latest devices with its text-editing, image-generating, notification-summarizing Apple Intelligence. With little choice in the matter, consumers are responding with robust pushback.

"With the release of ChatGPT nearly two years ago, generative AI tools have taken the world by storm," said David Ruiz, Senior Privacy Advocate, Malwarebytes. "Companies, individuals, and even cybercriminals are taking advantage of AI tools and platforms to serve up customer service, spit out web templates, and create mass email sends. However, many older adults are unaware and distrustful of these tools."

"AI is being thrust upon consumers whether they like it or not, and while last year saw basic uses—like AI-driven cybercrime and consumer chat tools—next year will bring more sophisticated AI scams, including realistic deepfakes tailored to individuals," said Michael Sherwood, VP of Product, Malwarebytes. "It's critical that younger generations step up to educate their parents and grandparents on the risks and benefits of AI."

Key Findings

Misunderstanding around Gen AI tools: 71% of Baby Boomers said they have "never used" any generative AI tools—a seeming impossibility as Google search results, by default, now provide "AI overviews" powered by the company's Gemini product.





Serious concerns around privacy and security: More than 80% of Baby Boomers agreed that they held the following concerns about generative AI tools: My data being accessed without my permission (86%) My personal information being misused (85%) Not having control over my data (84%) A lack of transparency into how my data is being used (84%) Only 12% of Baby Boomers believe that "generative AI tools are good for society." 87% said they "disagree" or "strongly disagree" that they "trust generative AI companies to be transparent about potential biases in their systems."





Unclear path forward to earn the trust of this generation: While more than 50% of Baby Boomers said they would feel more secure in using generative AI tools if the companies behind them provided regular security audits, a full 23% were unmoved by proposals in transparency or government regulation. 75% of Baby Boomers said they "agree" or "strongly agree" that they are "fearful of what the future will bring with AI." 47% of Baby Boomers said they "disagree" or "strongly disagree" that "generative AI tools are good for society."



How to protect your data privacy when using Gen AI tools

Avoid inputting personal or sensitive information: Gen AI tools and the underlying technology that powers them, large language models, can store and repurpose any data provided to them. There is also no guarantee that any conversation with a Gen AI tool won't end up being publicly leaked or exposed. Don't share or input personal information like emails, passwords, and addresses, or any sensitive information you wouldn't want shared across the internet.





Gen AI tools and the underlying technology that powers them, large language models, can store and repurpose any data provided to them. There is also no guarantee that any conversation with a Gen AI tool won't end up being publicly leaked or exposed. Don't share or input personal information like emails, passwords, and addresses, or any sensitive information you wouldn't want shared across the internet. Manage data privacy settings: Most Gen AI tools have features that allow users to disable data storage. ChatGPT, for example, allows users to control whether their conversations are retained, but it is retained as a default setting.





Most Gen AI tools have features that allow users to disable data storage. ChatGPT, for example, allows users to control whether their conversations are retained, but it is retained as a default setting. Practice good cybersecurity: With the growth of AI-powered threats, it's important to follow the basic tenants of good cybersecurity, like running an antivirus solution and using browser extension protection tools. Malwarebytes Premium offers real-time protection from threats alongside web and phishing protection while Malwarebytes Browser Guard stops users from going onto phishing sites, entering information into unsafe domains, and downloading malware.





With the growth of AI-powered threats, it's important to follow the basic tenants of good cybersecurity, like running an antivirus solution and using browser extension protection tools. offers real-time protection from threats alongside web and phishing protection while stops users from going onto phishing sites, entering information into unsafe domains, and downloading malware. Clean up your personal data online: Mitigate risk by cleaning up publicly available personally identifiable data and see what's for sale on the dark web. Check what information is already available about you on the dark web with the Malwarebytes free Digital Footprint scan or take the first step in removing your personal information from the network of data brokers online with a Personal Data Remover scan.

Research Methodology:

Malwarebytes conducted a pulse survey of its newsletter readers between October 4 and 24, 2024, via the Alchemer Survey platform. In total, 528 people, aged 60 to 78, from across the globe participated.

