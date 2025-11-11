New Medical Insights from LexisNexis Health Intelligence Helps Life Insurers Expand Accelerated Programs, Mitigate Mortality Slippage and Improve Customer Experience

Digital health solution designed to transform the way medical data is leveraged in life underwriting

ATLANTA, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis Risk Solutions has announced the launch of Medical Insights from LexisNexis® Health Intelligence. The new functionality of the Health Intelligence platform standardizes and extracts key insights from electronic health records (EHRs), including targeted health data such as vitals, labs and material conditions. This enhancement goes beyond the standard EHR summary to empower U.S. life insurance carriers to more quickly identify key critical risk data within the EHR, enabling carriers to accelerate underwriting decisions, enhance risk assessment, improve mortality outcomes, and advance rules automation with structured data.

"The availability of Medical Insights from LexisNexis Health Intelligence represents a significant milestone in the way data is collected and interpreted, as currently the only way for an underwriter to quickly identify important risk data in an EHR is to collect it manually and read the full EHR," said Justin Baker, associate vice president of life underwriting solutions, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Life insurers need tools to make sense of all the information available, pull out the important insights, and see the big picture of what the disparate sources are saying when synthesized together. Through Medical Insights, we're able to deliver richer data in a structured format from a more comprehensive data network, as well as data that can be audited, disclosed to applicants and corrected if needed."

Key Features

LexisNexis ® Health Intelligence - Clinical Screener delivers vitals, build, common labs and smoking status with latest readings, ranges, stability and out-of-range flags. This helps underwriting organizations to triage faster, make more consistent decisions and maintain more applicants in accelerated programs.

delivers vitals, build, common labs and smoking status with latest readings, ranges, stability and out-of-range flags. This helps underwriting organizations to triage faster, make more consistent decisions and maintain more applicants in accelerated programs. LexisNexis® Health Intelligence - Impairment Identifier surfaces material impairments flagged with first-seen, most recent and resolution indicators. This allows quick assessment of the presence of material medical conditions to determine whether the condition is still present, without analyzing the entire medical record, saving valuable underwriter time and speeding decisions.

Benefits

Triage acceleration programs more effectively: Medical Insights help keep more applicants in accelerated programs, reducing cycle time, quickly identifying those more challenging risks that need more attention and providing a smoother customer experience.

Medical Insights help keep more applicants in accelerated programs, reducing cycle time, quickly identifying those more challenging risks that need more attention and providing a smoother customer experience. Mitigate misrepresentation and mortality slippage: Medical Insights help carriers avoid missing critical details from self-reporting or one-off exams that can lead to misrepresentation, other unknown risks and hidden impairments.

Medical Insights help carriers avoid missing critical details from self-reporting or one-off exams that can lead to misrepresentation, other unknown risks and hidden impairments. Automate flexibly: Medical Insights can help improve the underwriting process at any stage of the transformation journey by helping life carriers ingest transparent, auditable data into rules engines and models. By delivering richer detail than single source data such as prescription or diagnoses codes, medical insights can help carriers attain more precise pricing and more accurate mortality predictions at scale.

Medical Insights can help improve the underwriting process at any stage of the transformation journey by helping life carriers ingest transparent, auditable data into rules engines and models. By delivering richer detail than single source data such as prescription or diagnoses codes, medical insights can help carriers attain more precise pricing and more accurate mortality predictions at scale. Combine medical and non-medical data for improved segmentation: Medical insights and LexisNexis® Risk Classifier can be leveraged together for additional insights, allowing for enhanced segmentation of mortality risk.

"As life insurers evolve from relying on APS reports to leveraging real-time EHR data, the next frontier is extracting meaningful insights from that data and ultimately leveraging the combined power of medical and non-medical data to see the full picture of risk," said Baker. "We're investing in network expansion and advanced analytics to ensure carriers don't just receive digital records—they gain actionable intelligence. There's significant value to be derived from the EHR beyond just avoiding an APS and our focus is on delivering solutions that transform raw data into insights, helping insurers of all sizes accelerate decisions, improve segmentation and advance their digital transformation."

