New Meijer Grocery Store Opens in Livonia Today

New food-focused store brings value and a convenient shopping experience to customers in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer opened a new 75,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Livonia, Mich., today, bringing value and fresh, convenient grocery shopping to the community. The new Livonia grocery store is the retailer's fifth Meijer Grocery store in the Midwest and its fourth in Michigan, following the Meijer Grocery store the retailer opened earlier this year in Rochester Hills.

Meijer opened a new 75,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery store in Livonia, Mich., today, bringing value and fresh, convenient grocery shopping to the community. Store Director Sharron Griffin and her team demonstrated the store’s support of the community by presenting $15,000 donations to Anastasia & Katie’s Coffee Shop and Breaking Barriers Food Pantry.

Located at 33500 Seven Mile Road in Livonia, the grocery store features a footprint that is less than half the size of a Meijer supercenter for a food-focused shopping experience. The new store offers customers all the essential categories, including produce, dry grocery, fresh meat cut daily, bakery with in-store cake decorators, full-service deli, pharmacy, health and beauty, baby, pets, consumables, cards, party supplies, and floral. As in all Meijer stores, customers will also find a "Local Favorites" endcap filled with products made locally, including Southeast Michigan favorites such as Grandpapa's Snacks, Downriver Chips, Faygo Soda and Better Made Snacks.

"Our new Meijer Grocery location will bring convenience to more customers in Livonia for added value closer to home," Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. "Our team will continue working diligently to ensure customers find quality items at the best prices, because we know that value is more important now than ever before."

The new store features digital shopping solutions, including Shop & Scan, which lets shoppers scan barcodes via a mobile app and bag their items as they shop to make checkout even easier for customers. The store also offers deep discounts on surplus food via the Flashfood app, an expanded area for Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup services, and mPerks rewards to help customers earn on every dollar spent.*

The Livonia Meijer Grocery store will offer Meijer customers' favorite brands, including Frederik's by Meijer and True Goodness. These exclusive labels offer store brand value combined with high-quality product offerings unique to the retailer. Frederik's by Meijer, the retailer's premium brand, delivers authentic and innovative flavors in the spirit of its namesake, Fred Meijer, across dozens of product lines. True Goodness offers consciously crafted products free from more than 100 ingredients, making everyday choices more accessible.

Livonia Grocery Store Director Sharron Griffin and her team welcomed customers when doors opened this morning with a round of applause, followed by a ribbon-cutting event. The team demonstrated the store's support of the community by presenting $15,000 donations to Anastasia & Katie's Coffee Shop, providing support and creating employment opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and Breaking Barriers Food Pantry, an organization that serves families across Livonia by addressing food insecurity and providing access to nutritious food and essential support services.

Meijer donates at least 6 percent of its net profit to community organizations annually, and each of its stores works with local food banks and pantries to help fight hunger. Since 2008, the retailer's Simply Give hunger relief program has generated more than $100 million for its food pantry partners throughout the Midwest. The Livonia store's first pantry partner is Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, which will receive donations for their food pantry from the retailer's fall campaign that runs through September 26.

"Supporting the communities we serve is one of our highest priorities, and that commitment starts well before a new store opens its doors," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "We're excited to see this store advance our purpose of enriching lives in the communities we serve, not only by providing a convenient shopping option, but also by serving as a dedicated and engaged community partner."

Outside of the store, two sculpture gardens offer customers space to relax or meet up with a friend. The sculptures, designed by Michigan artists Erik and Israel Nordin of the Detroit Design Center, were inspired by the idea that a grocery store is more than a place to shop, but also where communities come together every day, preparing for celebrations, running into friends, and creating everyday moments. The connected arcs in each sculpture symbolize connection, community, and shared experiences, and the vibrant glass was inspired by the colors of fresh fruits and vegetables, symbolizing the "freshness, abundance and energy" inside the store.

Continuing the retailer's ongoing efforts to ensure accessibility for all customers, the store features larger, height-adjustable changing tables in the family restrooms for the added convenience and dignity of customers with disabilities and their caregivers. As in all Meijer stores, the Livonia Grocery also offers free access to Aira, an app-based service that provides live navigation assistance to blind and low-vision customers using the camera of their smartphones.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

*Some exclusions apply. See meijer.com for details.

SOURCE Meijer