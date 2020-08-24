New Member Benefits Announced for AARP Members

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Members now have new benefits available to them from new and existing providers. These new additions to the extensive list of benefits include savings and exclusive offers from ExxonMobil, Marcus by Goldman Sachs®, and Valvoline™, Instant Oil Changes SM.

"From personal finance to preventive auto services, AARP members across the nation will have access to a variety of new benefits this summer. We remain committed to helping AARP members stay safe. These newly released offers provide resources to help members save money and earn rewards where it matters most," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO.

New benefits include:

ExxonMobil – When AARP members sign up for the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ TM loyalty program and link their AARP membership, they earn extra points every day and 2x the fuel points on member days on the things they already buy, like fuel, car washes and convenience store items at Exxon TM and Mobil TM sites. Every 100 points earned is the equivalent of $1 in savings on eligible purchases.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change – AARP members save 15% off drive-thru, stay-in-your-car oil changes, which include an 18-point maintenance check. The discount also applies to other preventive maintenance services, including radiator, transmission and differential services, and air filter or wiper blade replacements. The offer excludes batteries and state inspections.

For more information on benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits.

AARP member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates. Neither AARP nor its affiliates are a bank.

About Marcus by Goldman Sachs®

Marcus by Goldman Sachs® offers products and tools designed to help people achieve financial well-being. Marcus offers a high-yield Online Savings Account; certificates of deposit in a variety of terms; no-fee, fixed-rate unsecured personal loans, including home improvement loans; and a mobile banking app. All Marcus loans and savings products are provided by Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Member FDIC, and benefit from Goldman Sachs and its 150-year history of financial expertise, risk management, and customer service. For more information, please visit www.marcus.com.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil, one of the largest publicly traded international energy companies, uses technology and innovation to help meet the world's growing energy needs. ExxonMobil holds an industry-leading inventory of resources, is one of the largest refiners and marketers of petroleum products, and its chemical company is one of the largest in the world. To learn more, visit exxonmobil.com and the Energy Factor.

About Valvoline™

Valvoline Inc. is a leading worldwide marketer and supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, with sales in more than 140 countries. Established in 1866, the company's heritage spans more than 150 years, during which time it has developed powerful brand recognition across multiple product and service channels. Valvoline ranks as the No. 3 passenger car motor oil brand in the DIY market by volume. It operates and franchises approximately 1,400 quick-lube locations, and it is the No. 2 chain by number of stores in the United States under the Valvoline Instant Oil Change brand and the No. 3 chain by number of stores in Canada under the Valvoline Great Canadian Oil Change brand. It also markets Valvoline lubricants and automotive chemicals, including the Valvoline High Mileage with MaxLife technology motor oil for engines over 75,000 miles; Valvoline Advanced Full Synthetic motor oil; Valvoline Premium Blue™ heavy-duty motor oil; Valvoline Multi-Vehicle Automatic Transmission Fluid; and Zerex™ antifreeze.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

