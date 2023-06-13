New Member Benefits Announced This Summer for AARP Members

News provided by

AARP Services

13 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members can now have access to home physical therapy from AARP® Physical Therapy At Home™ by Luna and savings on resort stays from All Store Resort. In addition to these new offerings, AARP members have access to over 300 discounts and benefits through their AARP membership.

"We are continuously looking to expand benefits that empower AARP members to choose how they live," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "The benefits we are adding to our extensive list do just that - from access to in-home therapy to savings on much-needed getaways. These new offerings touch on categories that are important to the needs and lifestyle of AARP members."

  • AARP® Physical Therapy At Home™ by Luna – AARP members and non-members will now have access to in-person physical therapy delivered by a licensed Luna physical therapist in the safety and convenience of their homes. Most insurances and Medicare are accepted by Luna. A prescription may not be needed to start.

  • All Resort Store, powered by Panorama Travel Solutions, provides AARP members with a custom travel experience platform offering savings on week-long resort stays, all-inclusive resorts, and vacation homes. Reservations can be booked online or by phone through All Resort Stores.

For more information about the benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits. AARP commercial member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates.

About Luna
Luna is the leading provider of in-home, in-person outpatient physical therapy. Unlike virtual or remote care, Luna's licensed physical therapists provide 1:1 hands-on care from the convenience of a patient's home. With a network of thousands of therapists, Luna is available in 48 metropolitan markets across 27 states. The service is covered by most major insurances, and patients pay the same co-pay cost as facility-based care. By extending outpatient care into the home, Luna is helping health systems to prevent billions of dollars of lost revenue from referral leakage to competitive local clinics while expanding access and geographic reach. Luna proudly partners with Providence, Emory Health, Intermountain Healthcare, UCLA Health, and more. Learn more at www.getluna.com/aarp.

About Panorama Travel Solutions 
Panorama Travel Solutions specializes in designing and operating travel membership programs. From off-the-shelf house brands to bespoke travel clubs, Panorama Travel Solutions delivers customized discount travel membership clubs and technology solutions for our affinity partners, including large employers, banks, retailers, trade associations and others in the U.S., Mexico, Asia and Europe. Visit panoramatravelsolutions.com to learn more.

About AARP Services
AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

Elizabeth Bement – 703-915-5830, [email protected]  

SOURCE AARP Services

Also from this source

AARP Member Benefits Announce Expanded Offerings for Q1 2023

AARP Services Announces New and Enhanced Benefits and Programs for AARP Members

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.