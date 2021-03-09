New Member Benefits for AARP Members This Spring

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP members may enjoy new additions to AARP's extensive list of benefits this spring, including savings and special offers from NortonLifeLock.

"We are pleased to start off 2021 with a new benefit from NortonLifeLock that is designed to help AARP members navigate their day-to-day life with more ease and peace of mind. This added benefit from NortonLifeLock helps our members troubleshoot their technology and devices," said John Larew, AARP Services President and CEO. "We aim to give people more reasons to join and renew their AARP membership, empowering them to choose how they live as they age."

Our devices have become integral to the function of our everyday life, so when one runs into a problem, it can be a major frustration. Norton Ultimate Help Desk specialists are available remotely and on-demand to help with IT trouble shooting for computers, laptops, mobile devices and more. Members save 15% and can choose between one-time help for $59.99 or an ongoing monthly subscription for $16.99/month for unlimited personal devices. Terms apply.

For more information on benefits AARP members have access to, visit aarp.org/viewbenefits .

AARP commercial member benefits are provided by third parties, not by AARP or its affiliates.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

