New Members Named to the ABMS Board of Directors

News provided by

American Board of Medical Specialties

11 Jul, 2023, 11:00 ET

Dr. Rebecca L. Johnson Named the New Board Chair

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS), the leading not-for-profit organization overseeing certification of physicians and medical specialists in the United States, is pleased to announce the election of Rebecca L. Johnson, MD, former Chief Executive Officer of the American Board of Pathology, as the new Chair of the ABMS Board of Directors. In addition, three new members were also elected to serve on Board of Directors at the ABMS Board meeting held in late June.

"For 90 years, ABMS has relied upon the knowledge and experience of dedicated volunteer leaders to ensure that ABMS board certification represents a high standard for professional self-regulation," stated Richard E. Hawkins, MD, ABMS President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to welcome Dr. Johnson as our new Chair as she brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from within the boards' community and beyond to the leadership of our Board of Directors.

Dr. Johnson was the Chief Executive Officer for the American Board of Pathology (ABPath) for nine years and prior to that was a Trustee for 11 years, serving as its President in 2009. Previously the Chair-Elect of the ABMS BOD, Dr. Johnson was a member of the ABMS BOD for nine years and served on a variety of ABMS committees and task forces, including three years on its Executive Committee. She was the Chair of Pathology and Clinical Laboratories and Pathology Residency Program Director at Berkshire Health Systems and was a member of the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education Pathology Review Committee for six years, serving as its Chair for two years. An active member of many medical and pathology organizations, including the American Medical Association, American Society for Clinical Pathology, College of American Pathologists and Association of Pathology Chairs/Pathology Residency Program Directors, she is also the recipient of numerous awards throughout her career.

In addition to Dr. Johnson's appointment, three new directors were appointed to the ABMS Board of Directors:

  • Robert R. Gaiser, MD – President of the American Board of Anesthesiology
  • Tara Bristol Rouse, MA – Quality Improvement Coach at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and a Principal at Partnership Health Advisors
  • Suzanne K. Woods, MD –Executive Vice President of the American Board of Pediatrics

"We are grateful to all of our volunteer leaders for contributing their time and expertise to help ABMS ensure that board certification continues to be a trusted indicator of professionalism and proficiency", stated Dr. Hawkins. "We welcome our three newest Board Members and look forward to working with them and Dr. Johnson in advancing the importance of board certification for the profession and the patients and communities we serve."

About ABMS
Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than 975,000 physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

SOURCE American Board of Medical Specialties

