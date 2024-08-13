New Members of Resident Ambassador Panel Selected

EAST LANSING, Mich., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) affirms its commitment to resident inclusion and contributions in Emergency Medicine through its Resident Ambassador Panel. ABEM announces the newest members to its Resident Ambassador Panel as Oladele Osisami, M.D., and Heather Friedman, D.O. They join Charles Sanky, M.D., M.P.H., whose term concludes July 31, 2025.

Dr. Osisami is an EM resident in the New York Presbyterian – Columbia and Cornell residency program. He is currently President of Greater Influence, Inc., a nonprofit organization that aims to increase representation in medicine by improving access to resources. In addition to this role, he has been on the steering committee for the Distinction in Business and Leadership. His future plans are at a university-based hospital.

Dr. Friedman is an EM resident at the Yale New Haven Hospital. She brings eight years of experience as a supervising pharmacist. In addition, she currently serves as chairperson of the AAEM Advocacy Committee. Her future plans include fellowship training in Wilderness Medicine.

Dr. Sanky is an EM resident at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (New York, New York)–The Mount Sinai Hospital, Elmhurst Hospital Center (Queens, New York), and Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital. Dr. Sanky also holds an M.P.H. degree from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He is currently Vice Chair of Research for EMRA, and plans to undertake fellowship training in the National Clinical Scholars Program, focusing on health system design, disaster medicine, and health equity. Dr. Sanky has served on the RAP since August 2022 and has made many contributions including in disaster medicine and health equity.

Panel members will provide a resident perspective to certain ABEM activities, such as applying for certification, communicating with residents, and advising on the content of the Residency Visitation Program and the ABEM website.

ABEM looks forward to working alongside these residents and to their contributions to ABEM activities.

Additional information about the Resident Ambassador Panel is available on the ABEM website.

