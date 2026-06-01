New Memoir Chronicles a Legally Blind Student's Journey Through College, Friendship and Faith

Josh Johnson recounts the hardships, humor and lasting relationships that shaped his graduate school years at the University of Washington

SEATTLE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh Johnson shares an unconventional story shaped by graduate school struggles, fandom culture, friendship and faith in "The Bum of Padelford," a memoir about his years as a legally blind student at the University of Washington. Blending wit, personal reflection and stories of hardship, the book explores themes of disability, loneliness, poverty and resilience through the lens of campus life and nerd culture.

“The Bum of Padelford” by Josh Johnson

"The Bum of Padelford" follows Johnson from his move from Texas to Seattle as he pursues graduate studies in computational linguistics. Along the way, he forms friendships through anime clubs, tabletop role-playing games and university housing communities while struggling with unstable living situations, financial hardship and feelings of isolation. Johnson would be the first to quote an adage by which he lived during this time, borrowed from the anime "Cardcaptors": "Expect the unexpected!" The memoir details the surprising moments, misunderstandings and personal growth that emerged during his years on campus.

"I wanted to pen these precious memories so that I can always reminisce on them and leave them for others," Johnson said. "I also hoped to provide inspiration for students or other lone individuals facing struggles of either a spiritual nature or related to their disability, in a manner that is not generalized, insincere or platitudinous."

Written for readers interested in memoirs, college life stories, anime and gaming culture, and inspirational nonfiction, the book examines serious issues including addiction, depression, homelessness, accessibility and modern relationships while balancing them with humor and heartfelt reflection. Johnson also addresses the experiences of people with invisible disabilities and the importance of friendship and faith during difficult seasons of life.

"Life is full of inevitable hardships and embarrassments, so you must always treasure those who remained closest to you in those most trying and humbling moments," Johnson said. "The people I met during those years changed my life in ways I never expected, and this memoir is as much a tribute to them as it is a story about me."

"The Bum of Padelford"

By Josh Johnson

ISBN: 9781665775564 (softcover); 9781665775571 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Josh Johnson is a legally-blind computer programmer, table-top gamer and self-proclaimed anime addict who narrowly survived the academic perils of graduate school at the University of Washington—by the grace of God. Born and raised in South Texas, Josh brings his signature blend of sharp wit, heartfelt introspection, and unapologetic nerdiness to every anecdote he retells. When he's not writing, Josh might could be found watching obscure anime, reading his KJV Bible, running D&D campaigns, or constructing puns over sniffers of brandy. To learn more, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/862949-the-bum-of-padelford.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Cydney De Los Santos

cdelossantos@lavidge.com

SOURCE Archway Publishing