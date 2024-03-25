New Merrill Portfolios Designed to Provide BofA Clients Predictable Income in Retirement

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America today announced Merrill is offering new income-focused portfolios designed to deliver predictable income for retirees over a 25-year period.

"For many, the fear of outliving retirement assets can be overwhelming," said Matt Gellene, Head of Consumer Investments and Employee Banking & Investments at Bank of America. "Having a predictable monthly income replacement vehicle helps retirees enjoy this phase of life with greater confidence in their long-term financial security."

Now available for Merrill Guided Investing and Merrill Guided Investing with Advisor clients, key features of the income-focused portfolios include:

Income-focused strategy choices : Investors can choose strategies ranging from "stable income" to "income and growth" to best align with their time horizon, risk tolerance and more.

: Investors can choose strategies ranging from "stable income" to "income and growth" to best align with their time horizon, risk tolerance and more. Seamless integration : Portfolios provides for recurring distributions into a Bank of America checking account or other bank or investing account of their choosing, and seamless connectivity to a client's broader Bank of America and Merrill relationship. Clients must have a minimum of $50,000 in assets to fund the account.

: Portfolios provides for recurring distributions into a Bank of America checking account or other bank or investing account of their choosing, and seamless connectivity to a client's broader Bank of America and Merrill relationship. Clients must have a minimum of in assets to fund the account. Professionally managed: Portfolios designed and managed by the Chief Investment Office provide investors with a fully integrated experience across asset allocation, portfolio construction, investment selection and risk management.

According to the 2024 Bank of America Workplace Benefits Report, already low confidence among employees in their ability to manage retirement income needs has gotten lower over the last two years (2021 vs. 2023), including the ability to:

Go from saving money for retirement to spending money in retirement (30% vs. 24%)

Set up the right withdrawal schedule and amount (30% vs 20%)

Have the flexibility to manage unexpected expenses (33% vs. 23%)

"The new income-focused portfolios are designed to help with concerns over outliving retirement savings by giving retirees the ability to control their income, while allowing for flexibility as life changes inevitably occur," said Mark Granshaw, Head of Consumer Investments Product for Bank of America.

The new income-focused portfolio capabilities are part of Merrill's latest enhancements to personalize the investing experience and help clients make more informed and confident investing decisions throughout their financial journey. Merrill Guided Investing is an online investment advisory program that combines online investing with a professionally managed portfolio. Merrill Guided Investing with Advisor offers access to the platform and additional one-on-one guidance from a Merrill Financial Solutions Advisor.

