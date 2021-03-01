New Mexico Public Education Department Names Curriculum Associates' Ready® Reading a Supplemental Instructional Material for Structured Literacy

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) recently named Curriculum Associates' Ready Reading program and the accompanying online Teacher Toolbox to its 2020 Adopted Multiple List for K–2 Structured Literacy. This list, compiled by the NMPED's Instructional Material Bureau after completing a Request for Applications, includes supplementary instructional materials that local education agencies can implement to reinforce, enrich, or enhance instruction driven by core instructional material.

"We are committed to supporting New Mexico educators with their instruction and being part of the state's literacy solution," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "As schools and districts across the state finish out this challenging school year and begin to look to the next one, they can be assured that Ready Reading and the Teacher Toolbox will provide the resources needed to help accelerate learning and increase literacy achievement for their youngest students."

Ready, which includes Ready Reading, Ready Mathematics, and Ready Writing, is a rigorous classroom instruction and practice program that fully prepares students for the demands of today's standards in a highly interactive way, while also providing teachers with step-by-step, point-of-use support to teach most effectively.

Ready Reading engages students in opportunities to practice close reading strategies with authentic text and features a scaffolded instructional design that builds students' confidence in reading over time. The program specifically helps students develop sound skills and strategies for reading comprehension through a balance of on-grade level and differentiated instruction, while providing educators with in-the-moment teacher support to build students' reading habits. The accompanying Teacher Toolbox additionally offers a digital collection of instructional resources that supports educators in differentiating instruction for students performing on, below, or above grade level.

"Curriculum Associates has been phenomenal to work with," said Lisa Hufstedler of Las Cruces Public Schools, which partnered with Curriculum Associates to support students through Ready Mathematics. "From the adoption process to purchasing and implementation, they have been our partners every step of the way, going above and beyond to make sure that the unique needs of our teachers and students were met. Their customer service far exceeded my expectations."

To learn more about Ready Reading, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Products/Ready/Reading-ELA.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

Contact: Kati Elliott Charlotte Fixler

KEH Communications Curriculum Associates

(410) 975-9638 (978) 901-6066

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Curriculum Associates, LLC

Related Links

www.curriculumassociates.com

