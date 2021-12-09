New Mining Tech Could Be A Game-Changer For Lithium

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a potentially disruptive new technology, a revolution could be on the horizon in the lithium industry. This revolution – which could see lithium production that is faster, cheaper and more environmentally friendly – would be happening at a time when demand for lithium is extraordinarily high. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB), ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CHPT), Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN), Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ).

With its proprietary lithium extraction technology, this company could unlock a significant amount of potential dollar value...possibly starting with their lithium exploration properties in Thunder Bay, Ontario and James Bay, Quebec.

This company – Vancouver-based Medaro Mining (MEDA; MEDAF) – is currently flying beneath Wall Street's radar...but the exciting potential of its lithium extraction technology means that it may not be the case for much longer.

Global Shift to Lithium Batteries Triggers Continued Strong Demand for Lithium...for Years to Come

Lithium is now in what appears to be a long-term bull market thanks to increasing global demand. It has become a necessary component in everything from cell phones to electric vehicles. And massive industries all around the world are transitioning to lithium batteries simultaneously. This historic shift to lithium batteries could make continued strong demand a virtual certainty.

In fact, the experts at Macquarie Group Limited have stated that, "the lithium market is likely to be in a perpetual deficit. As a result, lithium prices are expected to continue to rise." And this forecast was echoed by Credit Suisse who said , "Lithium prices have risen sharply since February and we do not believe it is temporary."

Credit Suisse went on to predict that lithium demand might triple by 2025 from 2020 levels. This red-hot bull market for lithium – along with the expected strong demand for years to come – may create exciting opportunities for investors.

One opportunity comes in the form of little-known Medaro Mining (MEDA; MEDAF), a company that is looking to develop a proprietary lithium extraction technology that may turn out to have great industry potential.

If Developed and Commercialized, Medaro's Unique New Technology Could Prove to Be an Industry Game-Changer

One thing many investors aren't aware of is that lithium is not a rare metal; in fact, it's the 25th most abundant element in the Earth's crust. The problem is, however, that lithium has historically been difficult to get out of the ground.

For decades, lithium producers have been using the same outdated, inefficient, and environmentally harmful extraction methods...and only with a modest degree of success. But Medaro could change this in a powerful way.

Medaro is working to develop a proprietary lithium extraction technology that could be faster, cheaper, more environmentally friendly, and more effective than any previous method for extracting lithium.

Lithium, of course, can be extracted from one of only two sources: brines or hard rock. In the case of brine-sourced lithium, production typically happens in remote desert locations via a brining method that involves costly, harmful chemicals...and waiting for pools of salt water to evaporate. Once the salt water has dried up, concentrated lithium deposits are left behind.

That process can take years – with average production time running 18 months – so exploration companies that are discovering new supplies of lithium, in most cases, are very slow to bring those new supplies to market.

Medaro's process offers the prospect of cutting that production time significantly – and potentially bringing supplies to market much faster – as it looks to pioneer a potentially game-changing extraction technology.

Medaro Mining (MEDA; MEDAF) is employing a new process, known as Hard Rock Lithium Technology (HLT), aimed to be demonstrably faster than brine extraction...and significantly less expensive than traditional hard rock mining.

Medaro's thermochemical technology is designed to rapidly extract lithium from spodumene and convert it to high-purity lithium carbonate and/or lithium hydroxide...and/or lithium metal.

In addition, value-added commodity by-products can be produced including aluminum oxide and high-quality silica.This method is compact...modular... scalable...and amendable to deployment in remote geographic locations.

A preliminary technical and economic analysis conducted by the company's joint venture partner indicates that this Hard Rock Lithium Technology is likely capable of lowering overall spodumene processing costs by 30% to 50%.

Initial studies of this HLT predict that every tonne of concentrated spodumene could potentially deliver almost 1/5 of a tonne of Lithium Carbonate and approximately ¼ tonne of Lithium Hydroxide ready for market at battery grades.

And assuming the technology is proven and commercialized, customers might be able to situate Medaro-licensed processing facilities adjacent to their mines...allowing for faster and more cost-effective shipment of battery-grade lithium and valuable by-products directly to end-use markets.

A company that intends to offer the potential for producing higher-grade lithium more quickly – at a time when entire industries are in desperate need of it – could in our view prove to be truly disruptive...possibly even changing the industry in a huge way forever.

Two Large Exploration Properties in the Heart of Canada's Lithium Discovery Belt

In addition to its unique extraction technology, Medaro also has a pair of large exploration projects which we think have exciting potential. These projects could not only offer significant lithium resources...they might also serve as the proving grounds for the effectiveness of the company's Hard Rock Lithium Technology.

Medaro has acquired an option on the Cyr South Lithium Property which consists of 52 mining claims covering approximately 2,748 hectares in the James Bay area of Quebec.

The property is located just 3 kilometers to the south of Galaxy Resources' James Bay Lithium Project...a source of roughly 40.8 million tonnes of lithium. Geologically, the property is located in the Archean Lower- Eastmain Group, constituted of volcano-sedimentary formational units and ultramafic to felsic intrusives.

The town of Thunder Bay, located about 375 kilometers from Medaro's Superb Lake Project is the largest city in Northwestern Ontario. It's the heart of the highly active exploration and mine operations throughout the region.

The Superb Lake Property is an exploration stage prospect consisting of eight mining claims totaling approximately 2,187 hectares in the O'Sullivan Lake / Maun Lake Area. The results of four samples taken from spodumene-rich samples on the property indicate lithium oxide (Li 2 O) values in the range of 1.77 percent (%) to 4.03%.

Assuming the technology can be proved out, it is precisely why we think this company – Medaro (MEDA; MEDAF) – is unlikely to fly under Wall Street's radar for much longer...the potential is just too exciting.

Other companies to watch as lithium prices continue to surge:

Blackberry Limited (BB) is a company that is distinctly aware of how important lithium is to the future of technology. While it has pivoted away from its iconic cell phones of yesteryear, it is still very much involved in the industry.

BlackBerry recently launched a new research and development arm called BlackBerry Advvanced Technology Labs. Charles Eagan, BlackBerry CTO. "Today's cybersecurity industry is rapidly advancing and BlackBerry Labs will operate as its own business unit solely focused on innovating and developing the technologies of tomorrow that will be necessary for our sustained competitive success, from A to Z; Artificial Intelligence to Zero-Trust environments."

The boom in electric vehicle success has also fueled a boom in other EV-related companies. Blink (BLNK), for example, an electric vehicle charging company, has risen by over 300% in just a few months, and the sky is the limit for this up-and-comer. A wave of new deals, including a collaboration with EnerSys and another with Envoy Technologies to deploy electric vehicles and charging stations adds further support.

Blink Charging really is a mature company, having been around since 1998. Its unique proposition is that many of the company's charging stations are found in practical locations, such as airports and hotels, making it convenient for drivers to charge up while waiting on flights or in their rooms.

At this point, the demand for electric vehicles has been ramping up steadily for years. But as we're approaching the tipping point, we've seen a major problem take shape. And that's where Chargepoint (CHPT) comes in, one of the largest charging station networks in the country.

This leading EV infrastructure player went public just a few months ago through one of the market's hottest trends. That made them the first EV charging stock to have gone public via a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. When it comes to the supercharged Level 2 EV charging stations, ChargePoint is the clear leader in the industry.

While Level 1 stations allow you to charge a Mercedes B Class 250e in around 20 hours...Level 2 chargers cut that down to just 3 hours to fully charge that same vehicle.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in the United States and Canada. Algonquin controls 3 gigawatts of contracted renewable energy and serves 2.7 million regulated electric, water and natural gas utilities customers. While those numbers pale in comparison to NextEra's, which will bring 3.2 GW of new renewable energy storage into service in 2020 alone, Algonquin's fairer valuation is a key attraction.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) is a key player in Canada's resource and mineral industry. It is a major producer of coal and zinc, two resources with distinctly different futures. While headlines are already touting the end of coal, zinc is a mineral that will play a key role in the future of energy for years and years to come.

In addition to its zinc operations, Turquoise Hill is also a significant producer of Uranium. Uranium is a key material in the production of nuclear energy, which many analysts are suggesting could be a major component in the global transition to cleaner energy.

By. Tom Kool

*IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this material include the Medaro Mining Corp. (the "Company") joint venture (JV) with Global Lithium Extraction Technologies Inc. to develop a proprietary method of lithium extraction; that the Company will succeed in the development and commercialization of the proprietary technology to extract lithium which is highly cost effective, efficient and clean; that the Company will be able to earn its option to acquire ownership in its lithium projects; that the Company's lithium projects will have commercial amounts of lithium which may be extracted and developed using its proposed technology or otherwise; that the market for lithium will continue to grow to billions of dollars; that the Company will be able to produce sufficient quantities of lithium to supply major contracts worldwide or be otherwise able to commercialize its business; that the Company's JV will be able to develop, commercialize and license the technology on a global scale; that the technology will be able reduce extraction costs by up to 50%; that the technology will be implemented in remote areas close to productive mines; that the Company will design processing facilities for lithium extraction using the technology developed by the JV; that the technology will be able to extract commercial amounts of lithium; that the Company will be able to earn its option to acquire ownership in its uranium project; that the Company's uranium project will have commercial amounts of uranium which may be developed; . Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include that the Company's JV may be unable to successfully develop a proprietary method of lithium extraction; that the Company may be unsuccessful in the development of its proposed technology, or even if developed, that the Company may be unable to commercialize the technology or otherwise be able to extract lithium by a method which is cost effective, efficient or clean; that the Company may fail to be able to develop lithium extraction facilities or to license its technology; that the Company may fail to fulfill its obligations under its option agreements in respect of its lithium and uranium projects and be unable to acquire ownership in the properties; that the Company's lithium and uranium projects may be fail to have any or sufficient commercially viable amounts of lithium or uranium which may be extracted and/or developed; that the market for lithium may not grow as quickly or as much as anticipated; that the Company may not be able to finance its intended development of technology and/or the maintenance/development of its lithium and uranium properties; competitors may offer cheaper or better products; markets don't develop for the products as expected; intellectual property rights may not protect the Company's processes and the Company's technology may infringe on the intellectual property of others; and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. The forward-looking information contained herein is given as of the date hereof and the writer assumes no responsibility to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

DISCLAIMERS

ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively, "Oilprice.com") are being paid ninety thousand USD for this article as part of a larger marketing campaign for MEDA. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased. This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. The information in this report and on our website has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares of this featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market. The owner of Oilprice.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation.

ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

RISK OF INVESTING. Investing is inherently risky. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any stock acquisition will or is likely to achieve profits.

DISCLAIMER: OilPrice.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with OilPrice.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by OilPrice.com are solely those of OilPrice.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact e-mail: [email protected]

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611

SOURCE OilPrice.com