New Model Townhome Opening April 2021 in Erie, CO

MORE ABOUT COAL CREEK COMMONS:

Townhomes from the low $400s

Ranch and two-story floor plans

75 units available

2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages, up to 1,775 square feet

Slab granite kitchen countertops, 42" cabinets, home automation package and more included

Adjacent to shopping and dining

Down the street from Erie Community Park and Erie Community Center

Quick commute to Denver and Boulder

Sales Center:

183 Ambrose Street

Erie, CO 80516

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 303.268.8364.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

