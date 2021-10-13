New Model Townhomes Open in Wesley Chapel FL with Resort-Style Amenities Coming Soon

Mattamy's gated community of 200 homesites will showcase fun-filled, family-friendly amenities — including a resort-style swimming pool with an open-air pavilion, a barbecue area and a firepit, among others. Volanti provides free lawn maintenance, and residents pay no Community Development District (CDD) fees.

"Mattamy Homes is delighted to open these new, thoughtfully designed townhomes in one of the Suncoast's most desirable locations," said Lisette Minnick, the homebuilder's Tampa & Southwest Florida Division Vice President of Sales. "The community is ideally located in a peaceful setting, but close to everything any homebuyer could want or need."

Situated off Wesley Chapel Boulevard and just 4 miles from I-75, Volanti boasts excellent access to the best of Pasco County, Tampa and beyond. Premier shopping destinations such as Tampa Premium Outlets and The Grove are just 3 miles away and The Shops at Wiregrass is 6 miles from the community.

Volanti, surrounded by lakes and golf courses, provides homebuyers endless recreational opportunities. American Balloons offers hot-air balloon rides just 4 miles away, while the Gulf Coast's white-sand beaches and historic Tarpon Springs are less than a 30-mile drive.

For business executives, the Tampa North Flight Center provides an airstrip, hangars and an FBO. Tampa Bay's marquee employers are within easy driving distance. Pasco County Schools' highly-rated schools are virtually around the corner.

"We're excited to see these model homes open in a model community in one of Florida's most sought-after settings," said Minnick, who also notes that Niche.com gives Wesley Chapel an "A" rating and ranks the city within the top 10% of the best places to live in Florida.

For more information, visit: https://mattamyhomes.com/florida/tampa/wesley-chapel/volanti

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with 40-plus years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida — and in Canada, where its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area as well as Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

