New Multifamily Renter Sentiment Report Reveals Surprising Trends in Housing Choices and Generational Preferences

Knightvest Capital

13 Dec, 2023

Most renters (59%) report that they choose to rent versus feeling that they're forced to rent, and a surprisingly high number of renters (31%) report feeling either ambivalent or uninterested in home ownership altogether

74% of renters report that their timeline to purchase a home has lengthened meaningfully as mortgage rates have increased

Older Americans are selling homes to live in apartments and Baby Boomers value the social interactions of apartment living more than Gen Z. and Millennials

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Knightvest, a fully integrated real estate investment and management company, released the results of the company's first annual survey measuring multifamily renter sentiment. The survey provides insights into the rent-versus-buy decision, the downstream effects of high mortgage interest rates, and differences in generational preferences around renting.

2023 Knightvest Multifamily Renter Sentiment Report Infographic
2023 Knightvest Multifamily Renter Sentiment Report Infographic

"The rent-versus-buy decision is increasingly nuanced given this dynamic macroeconomic environment, and it's interesting to see the data support what we're hearing anecdotally from residents: if you create communities built on quality, service and care, then apartments can become sought-after destinations where residents thrive through multiple seasons of their lives," said David Moore, Knightvest Founder and CEO.

Key takeaways:

Most people choose to rent

  • 59% of renters surveyed report that they choose to rent versus 41% who feel that they have to rent due to the high cost of home ownership
    • 51% of Millennial respondents and 54% of Gen Z report that they have chosen to rent
  • The top-3 reasons people rent are:

1. The high cost of home ownership (62%)
2. Lower maintenance and repair responsibilities (51%)
3. Enhanced flexibility to relocate (35%)

  • A surprisingly high number of renters (31%) reported feeling either ambivalent or uninterested in home ownership altogether
  • Interestingly, 29% of renters reported that they previously owned a home
    • 71% of Baby Boomers renters owned a home previously, and their top reason for renting was lower maintenance and repair responsibilities
  • Overall, Gen Z respondents felt slightly more excited about the prospect of owning a home than Millennials (29% vs. 25%)

The increase in mortgage rates has delayed the homebuying decision by at least a few years

  • 74% of respondents reported that their timeline to consider purchasing a home has lengthened as mortgage rates have increased so dramatically
    • Of those, 79% report that their timeline has lengthened by at least a few years or indefinitely
  • Millennials and Gen Z report similar salary expectations needed to afford a home
    • On average, Millennials reported needing a salary of $139K to afford the home they wanted, while Gen Z reported requiring a salary of $137K

Social interactions are an important part of an apartment community

  • 73% report that social interaction is an important part of an apartment community
  • Baby Boomers report valuing social interaction more than Millennials do (78% versus 71%)

Moore concluded: "As we head into 2024, this data underscores the enduring demand for apartments and reveals insights that will continue to shape the real estate landscape for years to come. At Knightvest, we remain focused on executing our strategy to renovate and reposition apartment communities to create compelling, modern living environments at an extraordinary value. With people staying in apartments longer, this work has never been more important than it is today."

Survey background:

This poll was conducted between November 20 and November 30, 2023, among a group of more than 4,100 U.S. apartment renters. The survey was created by Knightvest and conducted through an online survey platform. Participation was voluntary, and respondents were not compensated.

About Knightvest:

Knightvest is an industry-leading multifamily investment and management firm known for creating communities of excellence and delivering dependable results that enable investors, employees, and residents to thrive.

As a vertically-integrated firm, Knightvest specializes in renovating and repositioning multifamily properties with a unique approach focused on setting a new standard in design-driven quality, executing with operational efficiency, and leading with a people-first culture.

Since its founding in 2007, Knightvest has invested over $10 billion to acquire over 55,000 units across high-growth metro areas in Texas, Arizona, the Carolinas, and Florida to become one of the largest apartment owners in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.knightvestcapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Knightvest Capital

