New MyMercy+ App Provides a More Streamlined Consumer Experience

App replaces previous MyMercy app, adds key functions for patients

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To make health care easier for its patients, families and consumers, Mercy recently introduced MyMercy+, a new smartphone app designed to simplify everything from scheduling an appointment to finding the right clinic office to finding the right care when it's needed.

The MyMercy+ app allows everyone – not just Mercy patients – to create an account. They can find a Mercy doctor, schedule an appointment (including video visits), contact their care team, track and review test results and receive real-time alerts, as well as access all the features available in the original MyMercy app.

"MyMercy allows patients to manage their health care journey and connect them to their Mercy care team in one convenient location," said Tamara Carlton, Mercy's executive director of product development. "The new MyMercy+ app enhances this by adding features that simplify finding care, scheduling, family care management and more."

In addition to an improved overall design, other new features available through MyMercy+ include:

Access to Mercy Now: Use Mercy Now to find and schedule the most appropriate type of care 24/7.

Use Mercy Now to find and schedule the most appropriate type of care 24/7. Notifications: Real-time alerts provide updates about care and showcase new features.

Real-time alerts provide updates about care and showcase new features. Wi-Fi Auto-Connect: Seamlessly connects users to Wi-Fi so they can take advantage of all MyMercy+ features.

Seamlessly connects users to Wi-Fi so they can take advantage of all MyMercy+ features. Auto-Arrival Notification*: Automatically notifies clinic co-workers you've arrived – no need to make an extra stop at the front desk.

Automatically notifies clinic co-workers you've arrived – no need to make an extra stop at the front desk. Indoor Wayfinding*: Navigates patients to their appointment step-by-step, from entry to the clinic.

Navigates patients to their appointment step-by-step, from entry to the clinic. Order Food and Beverages*: Order online from the Mercy Cafe for quick and easy pickup.

Prior to the MyMercy+ launch, Mercy enlisted co-workers from across its four states to test the app's functionality to ensure it meets the needs of patients and their families while providing an enhanced experience.

"Our goal is to save patients time while providing them with a personalized experience available at the touch of a button," said Kristen Ebert, Mercy's chief experience officer. "Our teams have spent the past year developing and refining the new app to make the best possible experience for consumers. Thanks to the advanced technology available in the MyMercy+ app, consumers can find a physician, schedule appointments, manage family care and much more in an even more convenient way."

MyMercy+ is available for free download from the Apple Store and Google Play Store. Current MyMercy users can log in to MyMercy+ with the same username and password, and information in their account will be accessible through the new app. MyMercy users should delete the current app, which will no longer be available for use beginning in January 2025.

*Currently available in select locations.

Mercy, one of the 20 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized care and one of the nation's largest and highest performing Accountable Care Organizations in quality and cost. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including more than 50 acute care and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has over 900 physician practice locations and outpatient facilities, more than 4,500 physicians and advanced practitioners and 50,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In fiscal year 2023 alone, Mercy provided more than half a billion dollars of free care and other community benefits, including traditional charity care and unreimbursed Medicaid.

