New National Data Shows Strong STEM Aptitude Among Black Students, But Reveals Limited Exposure to In-Demand Careers

Report from YouScience and Black Girls Do STEM analyzes data from students across the U.S., highlighting significant career exposure gaps in STEM

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YouScience® , the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills gap crisis for students and employers, and Black Girls Do STEM , a 501c3 nonprofit organization empowering Black girls to achieve equitable Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) representation, today announced the release of the 2024 Black Students and STEM Report . This new report reveals that Black students across the nation possess the aptitudes for in-demand STEM careers, but lack interest in pursuing them. This indicates that a significant career exposure gap exists, likely due to underrepresentation in STEM careers.

The career exposure gap is measured by the difference between a student's aptitudes and interests, and identifies which careers a student hasn't been exposed to and which ones might be a good fit. Most notably, the 2024 Black Students and STEM Report found:

A 75% exposure gap in Advanced Manufacturing

A 57% exposure gap in Health Science

A 56% exposure gap in Finance

A 53% exposure gap in Architecture & Construction

A 51% exposure gap in Computers & Technology

The 2024 Black Students and STEM Report combines data from YouScience and Black Girls Do STEM to highlight Black student career exposure gaps for in-demand STEM careers and the importance of programs that address the gaps. The report analyzed anonymized data from 328,000 Black U.S. middle and high school students who took YouScience's Aptitude and Career Discovery tool from 2019 to 2023. This is the only scientifically-backed tool to apply computerized performance measures of aptitudes, interests, and AI-powered algorithms to activities that help identify best-fit career matches of all students, regardless of race or gender.

Historically, there has been limited Black representation in STEM-related fields. As of 2021, 9% of the STEM workforce was Black, which was an increase from 7% in 2011. While this growth is positive, new solutions are needed to help Black students explore STEM-related education and careers earlier.

"As a Black woman in STEM, I have seen first-hand the lack of representation for women, especially Black women, in these in-demand career fields. However, I have long felt that the solution to this lies within redefining education for Black students through access to identity affirming informal learning environments; so they understand the full scope of their aptitudes, and also the full scope of what careers are possible." said Cynthia Chapple, Founder and CEO of Black Girls Do STEM. "Working with YouScience has confirmed that notion by truly showcasing the possibilities for our students based on their unique, individual aptitudes."

While both Black male and female students have aptitude for STEM careers, the report found that significant exposure gaps exist for female students in particular:

88% more Black female students have an aptitude for careers in Advanced Manufacturing than interest

73% more Black female students have more aptitude for careers in Computers & Technology than interest

72% more Black female students have an aptitude for careers in Architecture & Construction than interest

"For decades, Black students have encountered inequities that have impacted their pathways in education and then career. It's imperative to recognize that Black students possess the aptitude for all STEM careers, but the glaring exposure gap remains a formidable challenge due to resource deficiencies and lack of representation. By bridging the exposure gaps and doing so earlier in education, society can help Black students understand all of the opportunities available to them and connect them with education and career pathways and programs that can foster even more skills and understanding," said Edson Barton, Founder and CEO of YouScience. "One of the most notable programs helping to bridge the gap for students is Black Girls Do STEM. This organization and Cynthia Chapple are working diligently to provide female students with the opportunity to learn, create and build confidence in their abilities to pursue STEM careers."

To access the complete findings from the 2024 Black Students and STEM Report as well as recommendations from YouScience and Black Girls Do STEM on how to address the career exposure gaps in STEM, click here .

YouScience and Black Girls Do STEM are collaborating to solve the career exposure gap for Black students. The collaboration will begin with the donation of 160 YouScience Aptitude and Career Discovery tool licenses to Black Girls Do STEM to cover the 2024-25 academic year. This will enable Black Girls Do STEM to assist their students in personalized educational and career exploration based on each student's aptitudes.

About YouScience®

YouScience® is the leading technology provider dedicated to solving the skills gap crisis for students and employers. Its end-to-end platform, YouScience® Brightpath, connects education with career applications designed to help students unlock their potential for future pathways. YouScience leverages proven research, artificial intelligence, and industry input to help individuals identify their natural talents, validate their skills and knowledge, and get matched with real-world educational and career pathways in high-demand occupations. YouScience is the preferred choice of individuals, parents, educators, and counselors to guide and support educational and career pathways, currently serving more than 7,000 educational institutions and nearly one million users.

About Black Girls Do STEM

Black Girls Do STEM envisions a "new normal" where there is equitable representation of Black women across all STEM fields. The goal is to create a cradle-career pathway to strengthen and diversify the pipeline of skilled workers entering today's dynamic labor market. BGDSTEM specifically targets Black girls who have been traditionally underrepresented in STEM fields. BGDSTEM works to advance 21st century skills necessary to complete rigorous academic programs and obtain family-wage employment. By creating a culturally affirming learning space, BGDSTEM gives room for cognitive and mental resilience. BGDSTEM programs provide a seven-year continuous pathway for Black girls beginning in 6th-12th grade and through university and workforce entry.

