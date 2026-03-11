NEW NATIONAL REPORT EXAMINING SYSTEMIC BARRIERS FOR WOMEN IN SPORT COACHING FINDS PAY EQUITY AND WORKPLACE STRUCTURE TOP ISSUES IMPACTING RETENTION

"Women in Coaching: A Cross-Sport Collaboration," developed in partnership with Dr. Nicole M. LaVoi and the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport at the University of Minnesota, concludes that women's attrition from coaching is driven less by personal choice and more by systemic workplace structures, including compensation, advancement pathways and work culture, that determine who can sustain a career in the profession.

Despite more than 50 years of expanded participation following Title IX and a strong pipeline of qualified women athletes, men continue to dominate coaching leadership roles across sports, highlighting a persistent disconnect between participation and leadership representation.

Key Findings

Among the report's most consequential findings:

Insufficient pay, not caregiving, is the number one reason women collegiate coaches decline job offers, directly challenging long-standing narratives about family being the primary driver of attrition.

Women who perceive unequal pay, limited benefits, and restricted advancement opportunities report significantly lower job satisfaction and a higher likelihood of leaving within 12 months – a costly outcome for organizations seeking continuity and competitive stability.

Persistent "blame the women" narratives—such as "women don't apply" or "women lack confidence"—continue to obscure systemic barriers at societal, organizational and interpersonal levels, allowing institutions to avoid accountability for structural reform.

Basic professional infrastructure, including access to facilities, locker rooms, lactation space, and properly designed uniforms, directly affects performance, authority and retention, reinforcing whether women are treated as integral leaders or afterthoughts.

"This is not a mystery," said Dr. Nicole M. LaVoi, Director of the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport. "Across sports, the data show consistent patterns. When compensation structures, workplace norms and access to opportunity remain unchanged, outcomes remain unchanged. If we want different results, we must redesign the system, not the women."

Why This Matters Now

The report frames the issue not only as one of equity but also of organizational performance, talent retention and long-term growth.

Research cited in the report shows organizations that support women leaders report higher employee engagement, lower turnover and stronger collective intelligence. In a competitive sports marketplace, retaining diverse coaching talent is tied to long-term stability, the report states.

"Coaching is more complex and demanding than ever," said Megan Rose, Managing Director and Head of Business Development & Operations for USTA Coaching. "If sport organizations want stability and innovation, they must address how coaching roles are structured and supported, not just how many women enter the pipeline. Recruitment without retention is not progress."

The findings were informed in part by discussions at a cross-sport working summit held during the 2025 US Open, where women coaches, male allies and executives examined recurring structural challenges. Those conversations reinforced what decades of research have demonstrated: coaching outcomes are shaped by systems, not personal preference.

From Diagnosis to Action

The report outlines an evidence-informed framework for change, including leadership accountability, compensation transparency, inclusive access to professional networks, sustainable work expectations and modern facility standards.

USTA Coaching is already advancing many of these principles. Launched as a national platform to modernize coach education and professionalize coaching pathways, USTA Coaching provides flexible certification models, tiered development opportunities and structured support designed to strengthen access and retention.

Earlier this year, USTA Coaching introduced its inaugural Women in Coaching Cohort, a 10-month national leadership experience for 25 diverse women coaches across the tennis ecosystem. The program focuses on leadership development, financial literacy and career longevity – areas identified in the report as critical to sustaining women's careers.

"The time for performative support has passed," added Rose. "Sustaining women in coaching requires structural change, from pay equity and facilities to work culture and advancement. The future of sport depends on who we retain, not just who we recruit."

The full report, Women in Coaching: A Cross-Sport Collaboration, is available now at USTACoaching.com.

